- The Difficulty of Blowing the Whistle on Hospitals Brought Down by Microsoft Windows
- Why is the EPO Advertising Microsoft?
- Free Software Will Become a Critical Discussion Point When ‘Commercial Spaces’ Perish Temporarily (or Are Permanently Phased Out)
- A Poem to Microsoft
- Look Who’s Back in MIT
- The Radicals Are the Patent Boosters, Not the Sceptics and Rationalists
- Constitutional Court’s Justice Huber Reaffirms Substantial Concerns About Viability of the Unitary Patent/UPC
- Microsoft GNU-Hub (Part 5)
- With Microsoft Windows on Key Systems Many Hospitals Become Remotely Controlled and Nonoperational
- Windows Dying on Desktops and Laptops; Dell Precision Workstations Will Come With GNU/Linux
- Munich Dumped Microsoft; One Week After European Media Covered It Aplenty Only One Single Article in English!
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 17, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 18, 2020
- Links 18/5/2020: Linux 5.7-rc6, Skopeo 1.0 and More
- Links 18/5/2020: Enlightenment 0.24, Sqitch 1.1.0 and Lots of Openwashing
- Links 17/5/2020: Audacity 2.4.0, SuperTux 0.6.2, Kdenlive 20.04.1, Tor 0.4.3.5
The cheapest laptop in the world is powered by a 28-year-old operating system
At $99.99 (roughly £85/AU$155), the Pinebook from Pine64 is by far the cheapest brand new laptop on the market. Despite leaving plenty to be desired from a hardware perspective, it has amassed a loyal following worldwide. [...] Other than a small screen update, the device is pretty much unchanged since it was launched (and reviewed) in 2017. At the time, our reviewer said: “If you’re after an affordable Linux laptop, look no further. Yes, you’ll need to get used to the keyboard, and the touchpad is oversensitive – but for Linux students, coding beginners and even children, the Pinebook is an excellent option that you should not overlook.”
KDE/Qt: QML and GitLab
today's leftovers
SUSE and IBM/Red Hat/Fedora
