BSD: Clang 11.0 and OpenBSD
-
Clang 11 Changes -O To Match GCC Behavior
Clang 11.0 has changed its "-O" optimization flag to match the defaults of GCC.
LLVM Clang currently treats the -O option as matching the -O2 optimization level as that was chosen back when Clang didn't differ between -O1 and -O2 optimization levels. GCC meanwhile has treated -O as the -O1 optimization level.
But now with Clang's -O1 and -O2 behavior differing, Clang has changed its -O behavior to -O1 in matching the characteristics of the GNU Compiler Collection.
-
The Dark Side Of Hackathons: Why They Are Counter Innovation Culture
The term Hackathon was coined by Niels Provos from OpenBSD
-
First seed for OpenBSD/powerpc64 planted by kettenis@
In a set of commits to the tree on Saturday, Mark Kettenis (kettenis@) added the early beginnings of support for the 64-bit PowerPC platform: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD: Clang 11.0 and OpenBSD
Games: Defold, Streets of Rage 4, Artifact 2.0, The Yellow King, Monster Sanctuary and 3dSen
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
19 min 29 sec ago
25 min 16 sec ago
14 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago