BSD: Clang 11.0 and OpenBSD Clang 11 Changes -O To Match GCC Behavior Clang 11.0 has changed its "-O" optimization flag to match the defaults of GCC. LLVM Clang currently treats the -O option as matching the -O2 optimization level as that was chosen back when Clang didn't differ between -O1 and -O2 optimization levels. GCC meanwhile has treated -O as the -O1 optimization level. But now with Clang's -O1 and -O2 behavior differing, Clang has changed its -O behavior to -O1 in matching the characteristics of the GNU Compiler Collection.

The Dark Side Of Hackathons: Why They Are Counter Innovation Culture The term Hackathon was coined by Niels Provos from OpenBSD

First seed for OpenBSD/powerpc64 planted by kettenis@ In a set of commits to the tree on Saturday, Mark Kettenis (kettenis@) added the early beginnings of support for the 64-bit PowerPC platform: [...]

Games: Defold, Streets of Rage 4, Artifact 2.0, The Yellow King, Monster Sanctuary and 3dSen Cross-platform game engine 'Defold' is now open source Cross-platform game engine Defold has announced that it's now become fully open source, with the formation of a Defold Foundation. It's interesting as the owner was King, a popular mobile game developer (Candy Crush amongst others) who also acquired the Defold engine from others before them. It was already free to use and cross-platform but the next step was announced today. "We are immensely proud to be able to open source Defold and we’re eager to start the journey as an open source game engine together with our great community of game developers building games using Defold. We would also wish to thank King for believing in our open source vision and entrusting Defold to the Defold Foundation." says Björn Ritzl, Product Owner, the Defold Foundation. "We’re hugely impressed by the Defold team, and look forward to seeing many great gaming experiences come to life. We’ve seen millions of players already playing the King games run on the Defold engine and we’re excited to see the community come together even more, with the support of the Defold Foundation." says Tjodolf Sommestad, Chief Development Officer, King.

New Proton Versions on Demand? (Streets of Rage 4) Not to long ago Streets of Rage 4 was released on Steam, and something caught my eye. Pierre-Loup Griffais (from Valve) mentioned specifically on Twitter than the game would be supported at launch using the latest Proton version (5.0.7).

Valve slowly begin sending out Artifact 2.0 invites Artifact 2.0, the revamp of Valve's failed competitive card game inches ever closer with the announcement of invites starting to slowly go out. Valve has been blogging about their planned changes, like the removal of card purchases to ensure a more level playing field and no pay to win. That alone could be what allows it to succeed, especially considering the actual gameplay was genuinely fun. Earning cards as you play gives a much nicer feel of progression. In the latest update post, Valve gave an updated roadmap of what's going on and it indicates they're now starting to send out invites to original owners. The next step after that is to transition to an Open Beta and then release for everyone but we're probably quite a few months away from that.

The Yellow King, an indie dark horror MMO is now on Linux The Yellow King is an Early Access massively-multiplayer online world with a dark horror theme and it's now available on Linux. A dark massively-multiplayer online world inspired by the horror writings of H. P. Lovecraft and Robert W. Chambers. Delve into infinite dungeons with hundreds of other players to discover secret treasure, ingenious traps, unspeakable monstrosities, roguelike puzzles, and a complex combat system.

Monster Sanctuary now allows you to enter The Underworld Creature capture and battle game Monster Sanctuary just had another huge update recently, adding in quite an interesting area to explore. You can now visit The Underworld, an area that hasn't been explored for hundreds of years. This comes with a whole new major story arc, set after the others so you need to have played through the rest of the game first so this content is aimed at regular players. It gives you seven new monsters to collect, some of which are a "spooky Occult-type" and there's something about giant spiders—spooky.

3dSen PC will turn classic NES games into 3D on June 19 3dSen PC is quite magical. An emulator that not only runs classic NES games, it changes the way you play them and it now has an Early Access release date. Arriving with Linux support on June 19, it's been in development for quite a few years. It takes a lot more time than usually because of what it's doing. It makes each game 3D, giving you an entirely new perspective and integrates save states and Steam Input for easy gamepad support.