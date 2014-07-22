Python Programming
Understanding bitwise operations in Python
Have you ever wondered about bitwise operations in Python? They’re not that common nowadays, but they are still in the language, and can be useful in some cases.
Python 3.9.0b1
Python 3.9 is still in development. This release, 3.9.0b1, is the first of four planned beta release previews. Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release.
Python 3.9.0b1 is now available for testing
On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.9.0b1.
Montreal Python User Group: MP-76 – Hackathon recap
Pythonistas, The Tonic Glacier hackathon of our 76th Montréal-Python event wrapped up on Sunday May 3rd on a very positive note.
What is Python used for?
So what is Python really used for?
If you are really asking this question, then I am going to assume that you are a beginner who is not entirely sure if investing your time learning Python is a good choice.
I totally get it.
When you are new to the world of programming, it is easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of programming languages.
You probably have received a lot of advice to start your programming learning journey with Python.
Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Two kernel updates are available for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series running the Linux 4.15 LTS kernel series, as well as Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series. Two issues are common for both the Linux 4.15 and 4.4 kernel series, namely a flaw (CVE-2020-11494) discovered in the Serial CAN interface driver that could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory) and a vulnerability (CVE-2020-11565) that could let a local attacker with access to specify mount options to the tmpfs virtual memory file system to crash the system by causing a denial of service.
GCC 10 vs. Clang 10 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 2 + Intel Cascade Lake
We delivered many benchmarks of Clang 10.0 on various CPUs following that updated LLVM compiler stack release earlier this year. With GCC 10 released earlier this month, we have begun our benchmarking of this annual feature release to the GNU Compiler Collection. First up is a look at the GCC 9 vs. GCC 10 vs. LLVM Clang 10 compiler performance on AMD Zen 2 and Intel Cascade Lake systems. This initial round of benchmarking for GCC 10 vs. Clang 10 is looking at the release builds of each plus GCC 9.3 when testing on AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Intel Core i9 10980XE workstations. The Threadripper 3990X is running out of the System76 Thelio Major. Both systems were running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel and all the compilers were built in the same release mode manner. There are RAM/SSD differences between the systems with not intending to compare the AMD vs. Intel performance but rather looking at how these LLVM Clang and GCC compilers are performing across multiple CPU families. Additional CPU benchmarks will be forthcoming with these compilers.
Security Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
