Along with a brand new released version, the free and open source evolution game Thrive has now moved over to Godot Engine as a base to carry development forwards.

Here's a quick refresher. Thrive is a game in which the player guides a species from their origin as a microbe to the space age and beyond. Gameplay is split into seven stages – Microbe, Multicellular, Aware, Awakening, Society, Industrial and Space.

Want to know why they moved their base of Thrive over to Godot? They explained a little in this previous post from back in March. Seems they main issue they had was their previous graphics engine, and not finding a suitable standalone replacement so Godot can do that for them and more.