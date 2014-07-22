Games: Godot Engine, Legend of Keepers, The Force Engine, Littlewood
Free and open source evolution sim 'Thrive' has moved to Godot
Along with a brand new released version, the free and open source evolution game Thrive has now moved over to Godot Engine as a base to carry development forwards.
Here's a quick refresher. Thrive is a game in which the player guides a species from their origin as a microbe to the space age and beyond. Gameplay is split into seven stages – Microbe, Multicellular, Aware, Awakening, Society, Industrial and Space.
Want to know why they moved their base of Thrive over to Godot? They explained a little in this previous post from back in March. Seems they main issue they had was their previous graphics engine, and not finding a suitable standalone replacement so Godot can do that for them and more.
Legend of Keepers adds mini-bosses and Steam Workshop support
Legend of Keepers has you defend a dungeon against heroes, as a sort-of reverse dungeon crawler that mixes in events and all sorted. It's currently in Early Access and Goblinz Studio just gave it a nice big content boost.
The Master Promotion system got a bit of a rework. The Enchantress now has access to new spells for the second spell room but perhaps more excitingly, Slaveholder can now choose between three mini-bosses which replacing the third monster room. Personally, I prefer monsters over traps and spells so these mini-boss characters sound like a lot of fun to watch in action.
The Force Engine is a fresh attempt to rebuild the Jedi Engine
Recently appearing is a new open source game engine project called The Force Engine, with an aim to be an accurate version of the Jedi Engine that powered games like Dark Forces and Outlaws.
There were other attempts like DarkXL / XL Engine, which the author sadly stopped some time ago. The developer of The Force Engine mentions that while it "shares a legacy with DarkXL, it is a complete rewrite" as written on the official site. Quite an exciting project if they keep up with it especially with it having modern, built-in tools, such as a level editor and support for mods that were designed to work with the original games.
Peaceful town-building RPG 'Littlewood' should leave Early Access in July
Littlewood is a wonderful casual game, one built for gamers who like the slower side of life and it's getting very close to leaving Early Access. The developer announced this in their latest update, that they're "aiming for Littlewood's 1.0 launch to be at the end of July".
What is Littlewood? It's a town-building RPG. There's no combat, the world is already saved and you're trying to rebuild everything. Collect resources, befriend NPCs and build them a house and more. It's a very slow and sweet game for when you want to relax a little.
AMD Zen 3 will work with older 400 Series motherboards
AMD recently announced that for Zen 3, it wouldn't work on older motherboard chipsets but they've taken on feedback and found a way around it.
In a post on Reddit, an official AMD employee gave a detailed answer on their new plans and they said clearly that they will be working with motherboard vendors on this. Thankfully this means for the next generation Zen 3, AMD B450 and X470 motherboards will be supported.
today's howtos
OpenBSD 6.7
This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 6.7. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 6.7.
GitLab's take on the current state of DevOps
GitLab, a prominent Git-based DevOps company, has released the results of its fourth annual DevSecOps survey This global survey of over 3,650 respondents found that DevOps rise has led to "sweeping changes in job functions, tool choices, and organization charts within developer, security and operations teams." The vast majority of developers are finding DevOps is living up to its promise of faster software releases. According to the survey, nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly with DevOps.
Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Two kernel updates are available for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series running the Linux 4.15 LTS kernel series, as well as Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series. Two issues are common for both the Linux 4.15 and 4.4 kernel series, namely a flaw (CVE-2020-11494) discovered in the Serial CAN interface driver that could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory) and a vulnerability (CVE-2020-11565) that could let a local attacker with access to specify mount options to the tmpfs virtual memory file system to crash the system by causing a denial of service.
