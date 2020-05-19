Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to Install Unity Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Submitted by arindam1989 on Tuesday 19th of May 2020 06:17:23 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

This quick guide explains the steps to install Unity desktop in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

OpenBSD 6.7

This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 6.7. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 6.7. Read more

GitLab's take on the current state of DevOps

GitLab, a prominent Git-based DevOps company, has released the results of its fourth annual DevSecOps survey This global survey of over 3,650 respondents found that DevOps rise has led to "sweeping changes in job functions, tool choices, and organization charts within developer, security and operations teams." The vast majority of developers are finding DevOps is living up to its promise of faster software releases. According to the survey, nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly with DevOps. Read more

Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Two kernel updates are available for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series running the Linux 4.15 LTS kernel series, as well as Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems running the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series. Two issues are common for both the Linux 4.15 and 4.4 kernel series, namely a flaw (CVE-2020-11494) discovered in the Serial CAN interface driver that could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information (kernel memory) and a vulnerability (CVE-2020-11565) that could let a local attacker with access to specify mount options to the tmpfs virtual memory file system to crash the system by causing a denial of service. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6