Here’s Why Ubuntu Linux 20.04 Feels Insanely Fast And Responsive
When Ubuntu 19.10 was released, I wrote that upgrading to it felt like upgrading to a FreeSync or G-Sync display. Something dramatic and borderline magical had happened, but what?
Canonical’s Daniel Van Vugt explained that they started seeking out “cold spots.” Think of a cold spot as Gnome Shell sitting idle for even a few milliseconds when it should be updating the frame being displayed onscreen.
To do this, the team conducted real-time performance analysis using Google Profiler. Combined with Intel’s Mesa driver, they were able to pinpoint where the CPU or GPU had “stalled,” resulting in increased visual latency. You might refer to it as “lag.” And those milliseconds add up.
This led to the zapping of numerous bugs, including one that caused Xorg sessions to be one frame “laggier” than Wayland sessions. Want to read the technical stuff? Click here. Or read Daniel Van Vugt’s complete blog post from last year.
