The U.S. Supreme Court has reportedly postponed hearing a case that some say could lead to chaos in the software sector.

On April 13, the high court announced that it has rescheduled hearings in the legal battle expected to establish whether application programming interfaces (APIs) are protected by copyright law. APIs, of course, are the bricks and mortar of building software. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court said it won't take up the case again until its next term, which begins in October.

For the software industry, the delay represents something of a reprieve.

Many legal experts and top players in software development, including Microsoft and IBM, have explained how any decision that allows the copyrighting of APIs could bring chaos. Because the practice of copying programmatic interfaces was for a long time widely believed by those in the industry to be legal, such a ruling could mean that scores of developers have unwittingly embedded into countless programs the equivalent of legal time bombs.

Not only could a ruling like that likely lead to confusion about liability, but it could also threaten the software industry's prevailing spirit of cooperation. In recent years, some of the top companies have collaborated in an unprecedented way to produce mutually beneficial standards and practices through projects like Open Policy Agent. As the co-founder and CEO of a marketplace-as-a-service company for API-first products, I've seen how these have helped pave the way for the sector's long run of innovation and growth. If the experts are correct, making APIs copyrightable could encourage opportunists to exploit the situation and wipe out all the trust that's been built in the business.