Openwashing and Faking Open

  • New Challenges Require New Thinking

    As has been said before, these are trying times we live in. We are being challenged as individuals, families and companies. And if you have been keeping an eye on this space, you’ve noticed that SUSE – as a company and as individual employees wherever we are – have been doing our best to find ways to help. To help our customers, our partners and our friends and co-developers in open source. To help the medical manufacturing industry and the healthcare community they serve. To help our neighbors around the world.

    The global COVID-19 pandemic has created or uncovered many problems that can be mitigated or even solved with the right technology deployed in the right way. New challenges (and we are all certainly seeing our share of those, wherever we live) require new solutions and new ways of thinking. So we’re doing our best to help you find new ways to solve emerging (and sometimes long-standing) business issues.

    [...]

    Meanwhile, we are pleased to invite you to join thousands of enterprise software users and industry watchers at SUSECON Digital, starting May 20.

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 Public Release Candidate 2!

    As a reminder Media1 contains the binaries (usual installation ISO), Media2 contains the sources and Media3 which contained debuginfo packages is _not_ provided as ISO image anymore but still available as Online Channel.

  • Chrome 83 redesigns security/privacy settings, extensions UI, adds built-in ‘Safety Check,’ more

    In light of COVID-19, Google delayed the release of Chrome 81 to ensure browser stability, while skipping version 82 and moving up the next update. Chrome 83 is now rolling out with features from the passed-over release and a big focus on security/privacy.

    Tab groups are officially launching with this release on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS, but the company notes a gradual rollout.

  • How Cloud Buildpacks can help you deploy complex applications to your cloud

    We all know what containers are, right? Of course, right. They've been around for decades, but Docker made containers so easy to use they've reshaped how we run and deploy complex applications. But, as useful as they are, you can't use them by hand to easily install complex programs. For that, we need a different take on automating program deployment: Cloud Buildpacks.

    [...]

    While Cloud Buildpacks started before cloud-native development techniques took off in programming circles, Buildpacks are now incorporating cloud-native techniques. Pivotal and Heroku started the Cloud Native Buildpacks project in January 2018. It has since transitioned to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as part of the Cloud Native Sandbox.

  • Microsoft Admits: “We Were Wrong About Open Source” [Ed: Distraction from other MIT affairs?]

    During a virtual MIT event, Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal counsel, admitted that Microsoft had the wrong perception of open-source culture back in the 20s.

    Brad said, “Microsoft was on the wrong side of history when open source exploded at the beginning of the century, and I can say that about me personally.” He joined Microsoft in 1993 when Linux and the free software revolution were on the verge of rising to change the world of open source.

  • Microsoft admits it was wrong about Linux and open source
  • g_assert_no_errno() and GLib 2.65.1

    It’s the start of a new GLib release cycle, and so it’s time to share what people have been contributing so far. GLib 2.65.1 will be out soon, and it will contain a new test macro, g_assert_no_errno(). This checks that a POSIX-style function (like, say, rmdir()) succeeds when run. If the function fails (and indicates that by returning a negative integer) then g_assert_no_errno() will print out the error message corresponding to the current value of errno.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn Factor

    Factor is a dynamic stack-based programming language. It was originally conceived as an experiment to create a stack-based language practical for modern programming tasks. It was inspired by earlier stack-based languages like Forth and Joy. Factor programs look very different from programs in most other programming languages. At the most basic level, function calls and arithmetic use postfix syntax, rather than prefix or infix as in most programming languages. Factor provides local variables, but they are used in only a small minority of procedures because its language features allow most code to be comfortably written in a point-free style. Here’s our recommended free books to learn Factor.

  • 2020.20 Continuously Upgraded

    Patrick Böker has added AzureCI as a new Continuous Integration pipeline for Rakudo. It is meant to replace the different CI pipelines that Rakudo uses now. AzureCI tests all build combinations the other CI pipelines tested (plus some more). This will get rid of a good bit of redundant, wasteful testing and will make it easier to provide nightly builds and binary releases (with MacOS, Linux and Windows covered). The plan is to stop using Travis, AppVeyor and CircleCI for testing Rakudo core soon.

  • Convert a Python String to int

    Integers are whole numbers. In other words, they have no fractional component. Two data types you can use to store an integer in Python are int and str. These types offer flexibility for working with integers in different circumstances. In this course, you’ll learn how you can convert a Python string to an int. You’ll also learn how to convert an int to a string.

  • Python RegEx

    In this tutorial, you will learn about regular expressions (RegEx), and use Python's re module to work with RegEx (with the help of examples). A Regular Expression (RegEx) is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern

  • Using Fedora to implement REST API in JavaScript: part 2

    In part 1 previously, you saw how to quickly create a simple API service using Fedora Workstation, Express, and JavaScript. This article shows you the simplicity of how to create a new API.

Here’s Why Ubuntu Linux 20.04 Feels Insanely Fast And Responsive

When Ubuntu 19.10 was released, I wrote that upgrading to it felt like upgrading to a FreeSync or G-Sync display. Something dramatic and borderline magical had happened, but what? Canonical’s Daniel Van Vugt explained that they started seeking out “cold spots.” Think of a cold spot as Gnome Shell sitting idle for even a few milliseconds when it should be updating the frame being displayed onscreen. To do this, the team conducted real-time performance analysis using Google Profiler. Combined with Intel’s Mesa driver, they were able to pinpoint where the CPU or GPU had “stalled,” resulting in increased visual latency. You might refer to it as “lag.” And those milliseconds add up. This led to the zapping of numerous bugs, including one that caused Xorg sessions to be one frame “laggier” than Wayland sessions. Want to read the technical stuff? Click here. Or read Daniel Van Vugt’s complete blog post from last year. Read more

Devices: AMS210, ESP32 and Raspberry Pi

  • Coffee Lake Box PC offers PCIe and PCI expansion

    Ibase’s semi-rugged “AMS210” box PC runs on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with features including dual SATA bays, 4x GbE, 6x USB, 3x DP, and PCI and PCIe expansion slots. Ibase announced an industrial embedded box PC and “automatic control system” for factory automation, machine vision, digital signage, and industrial IoT applications. The AMS210 has a lot of in common with last month’s AMI230 series, including the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, dual SATA bays, 4x GbE ports, and PCIe expansion slots. No OS support is listed, but we imagine that like the AMI230 series, the AMS210 supports Linux and Windows.

  • Olimex ESP32-S2-Devkit-LiPo WiFi Board Consumes as Little as 2uA in Sleep Mode

    When we covered ESP32 powered TTGO T-Watch-2000 smartwatch this week-end, people noted that with a 350 mAh battery, the watch would last about 3.65 days considering a 4mA drain with the screen always off, WiFI and Bluetooth off, and around 65mA when the screen is on good for about 5 hours of continuous use without Bluetooth nor WiFi. [...] Despite the added battery charger and circuitry, ESP32-32-Devkit-LiPo will have the same size as ESP-32-Saola-1R, and use the same ESP32-S2-WROVER module with 2MB RAM and 4MB Flash.

  • Coolest Projects goes online and everyone is welcome!

