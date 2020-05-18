Programming Leftovers g_assert_no_errno() and GLib 2.65.1 It’s the start of a new GLib release cycle, and so it’s time to share what people have been contributing so far. GLib 2.65.1 will be out soon, and it will contain a new test macro, g_assert_no_errno(). This checks that a POSIX-style function (like, say, rmdir()) succeeds when run. If the function fails (and indicates that by returning a negative integer) then g_assert_no_errno() will print out the error message corresponding to the current value of errno.

Excellent Free Books to Learn Factor Factor is a dynamic stack-based programming language. It was originally conceived as an experiment to create a stack-based language practical for modern programming tasks. It was inspired by earlier stack-based languages like Forth and Joy. Factor programs look very different from programs in most other programming languages. At the most basic level, function calls and arithmetic use postfix syntax, rather than prefix or infix as in most programming languages. Factor provides local variables, but they are used in only a small minority of procedures because its language features allow most code to be comfortably written in a point-free style. Here’s our recommended free books to learn Factor.

2020.20 Continuously Upgraded Patrick Böker has added AzureCI as a new Continuous Integration pipeline for Rakudo. It is meant to replace the different CI pipelines that Rakudo uses now. AzureCI tests all build combinations the other CI pipelines tested (plus some more). This will get rid of a good bit of redundant, wasteful testing and will make it easier to provide nightly builds and binary releases (with MacOS, Linux and Windows covered). The plan is to stop using Travis, AppVeyor and CircleCI for testing Rakudo core soon.

Convert a Python String to int Integers are whole numbers. In other words, they have no fractional component. Two data types you can use to store an integer in Python are int and str. These types offer flexibility for working with integers in different circumstances. In this course, you’ll learn how you can convert a Python string to an int. You’ll also learn how to convert an int to a string.

Python RegEx In this tutorial, you will learn about regular expressions (RegEx), and use Python's re module to work with RegEx (with the help of examples). A Regular Expression (RegEx) is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern

Using Fedora to implement REST API in JavaScript: part 2 In part 1 previously, you saw how to quickly create a simple API service using Fedora Workstation, Express, and JavaScript. This article shows you the simplicity of how to create a new API.