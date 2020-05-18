Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of May 2020 07:22:08 PM
Misc
  • Peter Hutterer: xisxwayland checks for Xwayland ... or not

    One of the more common issues we encounter debugging things is that users don't always know whether they're running on a Wayland or X11 session. Which I guess is a good advertisement for how far some of the compositors have come. The question "are you running on Xorg or Wayland" thus comes up a lot and suggestions previously included things like "run xeyes", "grep xinput list", "check xrandr" and so on and so forth. None of those are particularly scriptable, so there's a new tool around now: xisxwayland.

  • NVIDIA Engineer Revives Work On Linux Proactive Memory Compaction

    One of the interesting patch series initially published back in 2019 by NVIDIA engineer Nitin Gupta was on proactive memory compaction for the Linux kernel while so far in 2020 it hasn't yet been merged but a fifth revision to the work was published today.

    The proactive memory compaction was brought on to address latency issues currently experienced with the kernel's on-demand memory compaction behavior that can happen as a result of requesting a lot of hugepages.

  • What is SeExpr about?

    YES! Once I get a prototype up and running, and a build is made, I’ll need lots of testers for the UX bits.

    But most importantly: I need examples! Up to now, SeExpr is used mostly with proprietary software: Pixar’s Renderman (wiki here), and Autodesk’s Maya. The only open-source software that supports SeExpr is INRIA’s compositing software, Natron. Fully free, open source examples that we can bundle with Krita, would go a long way towards showcasing this project.

    That’s all from me! Next time, I’ll dissect the insides of the SeExpr library. Please chime in with any comments, amyspark @ #krita in the Freenode network.

  • Complex text shaping fixed in Konsole 20.08

    Konsole was one of the few terminal emulators with proper complex text shaping support. Unfortunately, complex text (including Malayalam) shaping was broken around KDE Applications release 18.08 (see upstream bug 401094 for details).

  • Sparky 2020.05~dev

    Call for testers.

    It is a development release of Sparky which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye”.

    The Sparky Advanced Installer received (experimental) improvements by darekem73, such as:
    • autopartitioning
    • partition encrypting
    • logical volume support
    The Yad based GUI is disabled, so text mode only.

    Other changes:
    • sparky tools uses ‘spterm’ (Sparky Terminal) now
    • ‘debi-tool’ replaced by ‘gdebi’ back
    • ‘otter-browser’ replaced by ‘epiphany-browser’ (thanks to lami07)
    • added Openbox Noir to the desktop list

  • AOMedia AV1 2.0 Codec Library Released With Many Improvements

    Version 2.0 of the libaom AOMedia AV1 video encoder / video codec SDK library is now available as the first major update in nearly two years.

    Libaom 2.0 is the first release since the original 1.0 release back in mid-2018 after the AOMedia codec working group approved the 1.0 release. The developers view this AOMedia AV1 2.0 release as now being their "first official release" for production.

  • Firebird 4.0 Beta 2 release is available for testing

    Firebird Project announces the second (and last) Beta release of Firebird 4.0, the next major version of the Firebird relational database, which is now available for testing on Windows and Linux platforms.

    This Beta release arrives with features and improvements already implemented by the Firebird development team, as well as with countless bugfixes. Our users are appreciated giving it a try and providing feedback to the development mailing list. Apparent bugs can be reported directly to the bugtracker.

  • Payment portals leak the passport numbers of the tens of thousands of Muscovites ticketed for quarantine violations

    Over the past two months, Moscow has issued tens of thousands of fines to local residents for violating the city’s coronavirus self-isolation restrictions. Thanks to weak cryptographic security, the personal data of those ticketed is now available online.

  • Slackware is now PAM'ified

    After three months of testing (initially it was planned to be few days only), PAM is finally merged into the main tree of Slackware-Current per 18 May 2020. Many people have expected this to happen, they just wait for the trigger and finally Pat pushed the changes today.

    Some people have started to panic about the integration of PAM, but really, there is nothing to worry about. Slackware will still keep to it's root and traditions. The integration of PAM is something inevitable as more and more upstream projects requires PAM as one of the authentication mechanism (including my Cinnamon SlackBuilds project) and the myth about PAM being insecure is no longer valid. Other distributions have been using PAM for many years and they do work well, so it should work well with Slackware as well.

    Kudos to Patrick and the rest of the crew and some contributors, the integration of PAM is very smooth and there's no breakage at all. Everything works normally before and after the upgrade process as long as you follow the instructions carefully (install those three important packages: pam, libpwquality, cracklib). I have upgraded all my machines (except for my laptop but soon) to the PAM'ified version of Slackware and everything works fine here.

  • g_assert_no_errno() and GLib 2.65.1

    It’s the start of a new GLib release cycle, and so it’s time to share what people have been contributing so far. GLib 2.65.1 will be out soon, and it will contain a new test macro, g_assert_no_errno(). This checks that a POSIX-style function (like, say, rmdir()) succeeds when run. If the function fails (and indicates that by returning a negative integer) then g_assert_no_errno() will print out the error message corresponding to the current value of errno.

  • Excellent Free Books to Learn Factor

    Factor is a dynamic stack-based programming language. It was originally conceived as an experiment to create a stack-based language practical for modern programming tasks. It was inspired by earlier stack-based languages like Forth and Joy. Factor programs look very different from programs in most other programming languages. At the most basic level, function calls and arithmetic use postfix syntax, rather than prefix or infix as in most programming languages. Factor provides local variables, but they are used in only a small minority of procedures because its language features allow most code to be comfortably written in a point-free style. Here’s our recommended free books to learn Factor.

  • 2020.20 Continuously Upgraded

    Patrick Böker has added AzureCI as a new Continuous Integration pipeline for Rakudo. It is meant to replace the different CI pipelines that Rakudo uses now. AzureCI tests all build combinations the other CI pipelines tested (plus some more). This will get rid of a good bit of redundant, wasteful testing and will make it easier to provide nightly builds and binary releases (with MacOS, Linux and Windows covered). The plan is to stop using Travis, AppVeyor and CircleCI for testing Rakudo core soon.

  • Convert a Python String to int

    Integers are whole numbers. In other words, they have no fractional component. Two data types you can use to store an integer in Python are int and str. These types offer flexibility for working with integers in different circumstances. In this course, you’ll learn how you can convert a Python string to an int. You’ll also learn how to convert an int to a string.

  • Python RegEx

    In this tutorial, you will learn about regular expressions (RegEx), and use Python's re module to work with RegEx (with the help of examples). A Regular Expression (RegEx) is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern

  • Using Fedora to implement REST API in JavaScript: part 2

    In part 1 previously, you saw how to quickly create a simple API service using Fedora Workstation, Express, and JavaScript. This article shows you the simplicity of how to create a new API.

Here’s Why Ubuntu Linux 20.04 Feels Insanely Fast And Responsive

When Ubuntu 19.10 was released, I wrote that upgrading to it felt like upgrading to a FreeSync or G-Sync display. Something dramatic and borderline magical had happened, but what? Canonical’s Daniel Van Vugt explained that they started seeking out “cold spots.” Think of a cold spot as Gnome Shell sitting idle for even a few milliseconds when it should be updating the frame being displayed onscreen. To do this, the team conducted real-time performance analysis using Google Profiler. Combined with Intel’s Mesa driver, they were able to pinpoint where the CPU or GPU had “stalled,” resulting in increased visual latency. You might refer to it as “lag.” And those milliseconds add up. This led to the zapping of numerous bugs, including one that caused Xorg sessions to be one frame “laggier” than Wayland sessions. Want to read the technical stuff? Click here. Or read Daniel Van Vugt’s complete blog post from last year. Read more

Devices: AMS210, ESP32 and Raspberry Pi

  • Coffee Lake Box PC offers PCIe and PCI expansion

    Ibase’s semi-rugged “AMS210” box PC runs on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with features including dual SATA bays, 4x GbE, 6x USB, 3x DP, and PCI and PCIe expansion slots. Ibase announced an industrial embedded box PC and “automatic control system” for factory automation, machine vision, digital signage, and industrial IoT applications. The AMS210 has a lot of in common with last month’s AMI230 series, including the 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, dual SATA bays, 4x GbE ports, and PCIe expansion slots. No OS support is listed, but we imagine that like the AMI230 series, the AMS210 supports Linux and Windows.

  • Olimex ESP32-S2-Devkit-LiPo WiFi Board Consumes as Little as 2uA in Sleep Mode

    When we covered ESP32 powered TTGO T-Watch-2000 smartwatch this week-end, people noted that with a 350 mAh battery, the watch would last about 3.65 days considering a 4mA drain with the screen always off, WiFI and Bluetooth off, and around 65mA when the screen is on good for about 5 hours of continuous use without Bluetooth nor WiFi. [...] Despite the added battery charger and circuitry, ESP32-32-Devkit-LiPo will have the same size as ESP-32-Saola-1R, and use the same ESP32-S2-WROVER module with 2MB RAM and 4MB Flash.

  • Coolest Projects goes online and everyone is welcome!

