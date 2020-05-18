QML Online - First stable version!
Finally, after working since October and learning a bunch about WebAssembly, CSS, HTML (sad, right ?) and emscripten, I can happily announce a stable version of qmlonline! In this post, I'm going to show the idea behind the project and some code that may help you with your future adventures.
Everything starts with QHot, that I describe as "Hot reload for nested QML files", a useful tool for anyone that likes to prototype UI elements or ideas with a real-time feedback of what you are typing in QML. I noticed that compiling the project or recalling qml/qmlscene tools just to test and check my ideas was pretty annoying and time-consuming, the desire to have something like godbolt or quick-bench started growing. My objective was something that was closer to these tools but for QML development, and that is how QHot was born.
Official Statement Regarding Xamarin.Forms rebranding as MAUI
Today May 19, 2020, we were notified by a couple of users at the KDE Maui Project Telegram channel about a name change of a Microsoft product, the UI framework previously known as ‘Xamarin.Forms’ was rebranded as MAUI (Multi-platform App UI ). This name change is unfortunate as there is an existing project called Maui; evidently, we are referring to the Maui Project (https://mauikit.org/). The word “Maui” often capitalized as MAUI in the Maui Project is also an acronym, and it means Multi-Adaptable User Interfaces taking this as consideration; there’s a reasonable cause of confusion between these two frameworks. As it is the case, both are UI frameworks to create cross-platform applications, which does not help the situation. We created the Maui Project in 2018, announcing it for the first time on June 10 of the same year, as per our calculations, that is two years before Microsoft introduced this change into their product. The Maui Project’s code was initially at GitHub, and it has code commits dating back to April 29, 2018. Currently, the code of MauiKit and the Maui applications lives on KDE Invent. Even going back as far as checking the registration of the original domain https://maui-project.org which dates back to 2018-05-06 and the current domain (which is under KDE infrastructure) https://mauikit.org which dates back to 2018-09-21, it’s relatively easy to observe that the Maui Project predates this rebranding by Microsoft. Also: Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Embedded computers tap Jetson Xavier NX and AGX Xavier
Advantech’s “MIC-710AIX” edge AI computer and 8x PoE “MIC-710IVX” NVR system run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX. There’s also an AGX Xavier based MIC-730AI system. Advantech has launched two embedded computers built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, which recently began shipping with a $399 Jetson Xavier NX Dev Kit. The MIC-710AIX is a compact, rugged AI inference edge computer while the MIC-710IVX targets network video recorder (NVR) applications for H.264/H.265 cameras connected via 8x PoE ports.
KDE: New releases Kid3
Kid3 is a handy but powerful music tagging program which lets you edit the ID3 tags and similar formats on MP3 and other music files. This month is has moved to be hosted by KDE and has made its first release as a KDE app. The release note says: “Besides bug fixes, this release provides usability improvements, additional keyboard shortcuts and user action scripts. Special thanks go to various people at KDE, who translated the user interface and the handbook to new languages.” Kid3 is available in for Linux, Windows, Mac and Android. You can download from the website or through your distro and the stores Chocolatey, Homebrew and F-droid. Also: KDE’s May 2020 Applications Update Makes Kid3 an Official KDE App
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Gets New Kernel Update, Three Security Vulnerabilities Patched
Three security vulnerabilities are patched in this new Linux kernel update for the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, which was launched by Canonical on April 23rd, 2020. A first kernel security update was released just a week after its official launch. This new Linux kernel update fixes a flaw (CVE-2019-19377) discovered in the Btrfs file system implementation, which incorrectly detected blocks marked as dirty in certain situations, allowing an attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) using a specially crafted file system image. It also addresses a race condition (CVE-2020-12657) that could lead to a use-after-free vulnerability, discovered in Linux kernel’s block layer. This security flaw could allow a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or execute arbitrary code.
