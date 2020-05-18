Language Selection

Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 Review: Smooth, Polished & Plenty of Changes

Ubuntu Budgie is a welcome addition to the litany of official flavors. Budgie feels very smooth and polished. It gets out of your way and lets you get work done.

If you are tired of your current desktop environment and want to take a look at something new, check it out. If you’re happy with your current setup, check Ubuntu Budgie’s live DVD. You just might like it.

Screencasts and Shows: MakuluLinux, This Week in Linux, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged

  • MakuluLinux 2020 Core Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at MakuluLinux 2020 Core edition. Enjoy!

  • This Week in Linux 104: UBports Ubuntu Touch, Pine64, PineTab, KDE Plasma 5.19, Pi-hole 5.0, Zabbix

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, We’ve got a lot of news related to Linux Mobile like UBPorts’ Ubuntu Touch OTA-12, a plethora of Pine64 news, and MauiKit 1.1.0 was released. We’ll also talk about the current Beta release of KDE’s Plasma 5.19. We’ve got many more project releases like Pi-hole 5.0, Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04, Zabbix 5.0 LTS, Coreboot 4.12 We’re also going to talk about an interesting revelation from Microsoft where they admitted the company was wrong about Open Source. Then we’ll finish out the show with another great round of Humble Bundles. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • mintCast 335 – Be Our Guest

    First up, in our Wanderings, I finally got my Pi4, Scott has been working from home, Moss plays for his peeps, Tony’s been reinstalling, and Joe’s been printing in 3d Then, in the news, no ZFS for Mint, some honorable mentions on the Ubuntu section last episode, LibreOffice Alpha is out, and more! In security, it’s GitHub’s turn for issues.

  • Microsoft FINALLY Gets It | LINUX Unplugged 354

    Windows is getting more competitive by adopting core Linux features, so we cover the latest Linux-inspired additions to Windows. Then review the new release of Pi-hole, sort through recent PINE64 updates, and read your feedback.

Grafana 7.0 Released

I’m really excited - Grafana 7 just got released, it’s a massive upgrade to an already increadibly popular graphing tool for time series, metrics and logs. I used Grafana a few years ago but have since stopped due to using proprietary solutions and cloud monitoring services. This release will be a great opportunity to revisit Grafana - especially since now it’s much easier to get it working in Docker deployment (I used to package into a container myself). Read more

