Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 Review: Smooth, Polished & Plenty of Changes
Ubuntu Budgie is a welcome addition to the litany of official flavors. Budgie feels very smooth and polished. It gets out of your way and lets you get work done.
If you are tired of your current desktop environment and want to take a look at something new, check it out. If you’re happy with your current setup, check Ubuntu Budgie’s live DVD. You just might like it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 560 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Screencasts and Shows: MakuluLinux, This Week in Linux, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged
today's howtos
Grafana 7.0 Released
I’m really excited - Grafana 7 just got released, it’s a massive upgrade to an already increadibly popular graphing tool for time series, metrics and logs. I used Grafana a few years ago but have since stopped due to using proprietary solutions and cloud monitoring services. This release will be a great opportunity to revisit Grafana - especially since now it’s much easier to get it working in Docker deployment (I used to package into a container myself).
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
15 min 11 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago