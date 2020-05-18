Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of May 2020 07:05:58 AM

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

I spend most of the day with some form of multimedia burbling in the background. Streaming radio over the net is often heard around my house. The RPI4 is an extremely frugal tiny machine that consumes so few watts I leave it on permanently. This makes it an ideal machine to source the radio.

This week I’ve had a large chunk of time to devote to this week’s blog. What better time to look at, in detail, a range of internet radio software that runs on the RPI4. I’m not seeking to provide an exhaustive survey. But I’m covering as many programs as possible. I’ve not limited my choice to dedicated internet radio software.