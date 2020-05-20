Vivaldi Web Browser Gives Users More Privacy Options with Startpage

In an attempt to put user privacy first, the Vivaldi web browser now features Startpage as a search engine option. Users will be able to enable Startpage with a few mouse clicks if they care about their privacy when surfing the Internet. With the latest release, Vivaldi already adopted more privacy-oriented features for its power users with new build-in tracker and ad blockers. Now, Vivaldi wants to offer users private search results without third-party tracking.

Intel Core i5 10600K + Core i9 10900K Linux Performance Benchmarks

Intel announced at the end of April the 10th Gen Core "Comet Lake" S-Series CPUs with the Core i9 10900K being their new top-end processor with a 10 core / 20 thread processor that can clock up to 5.3GHz. The Comet Lake S-Series desktop CPUs are now shipping and this morning the embargo lifts in being able to publish the benchmarks. Here is how the Intel Core i5 10500K and Core i9 10900K processors are performing on Linux from Steam on Linux gaming to various interesting real-world workloads. The Intel Core i9 10900K 10-core/20-thread processor has a 3.7GHz base clock with a 5.3GHz thermal velocity boost single-core boost frequency but for the multi-core Turbo Boost frequency is in the 5.1~5.2GHz range. The CPU has a 125 Watt TDP but as also shown in our testing today it can peak much, much higher than that. This CPU is available today for around $488 USD.

Qt Creator 4.12.1 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12.1 ! Aside from various other improvements, this release of Qt Creator fixes some crashes at startup when reading older Clang tools settings and when restoring Android kits after upgrading Qt. Get Qt Creator 4.12.1 The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12.1 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.