Linux Community Reacts To A $12 Yearly Distro ‘Subscription’
Linux PC manufacturer and Pop!_OS developer System76 recently sneaked a “Support Pop” button onto their website, with the option to support the Linux distro with a $12 per year donation (billed annually). CEO Carl Richell says it was implemented after repeated community requests, and the subscription-style donation doesn’t come with any pay-gated benefits. This situation made me wonder: how receptive is the Linux community to actually paying for their daily driver OS?
