Qt Creator 4.12.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12.1 !
Aside from various other improvements, this release of Qt Creator fixes some crashes at startup when reading older Clang tools settings and when restoring Android kits after upgrading Qt.
Get Qt Creator 4.12.1
The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12.1 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 532 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago