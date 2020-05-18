Language Selection

Qt Creator 4.12.1 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of May 2020 02:52:20 PM
KDE

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12.1 !

Aside from various other improvements, this release of Qt Creator fixes some crashes at startup when reading older Clang tools settings and when restoring Android kits after upgrading Qt.
Get Qt Creator 4.12.1

The opensource version is available on the Qt download page under "Qt Creator", and you find commercially licensed packages on the Qt Account Portal. Qt Creator 4.12.1 is also available as an update in the online installer. Please post issues in our bug tracker. You can also find us on IRC on #qt-creator on chat.freenode.net, and on the Qt Creator mailing list.

Linux Community Reacts To A $12 Yearly Distro ‘Subscription’

Linux PC manufacturer and Pop!_OS developer System76 recently sneaked a “Support Pop” button onto their website, with the option to support the Linux distro with a $12 per year donation (billed annually). CEO Carl Richell says it was implemented after repeated community requests, and the subscription-style donation doesn’t come with any pay-gated benefits. This situation made me wonder: how receptive is the Linux community to actually paying for their daily driver OS? Read more

David vs Goliath! Microsoft and an Obscure KDE Project Fight Over “MAUI”

What’s in a name? A lot actually. Microsoft and an obscure KDE project fight over the use of word “MAUI” in their respective open source projects. Read more

The Free Operating System That’s Identical To macOS

iRaspbian comes with a series of built-in apps, including Chromium Media Edition (the version of the web browser that allows you to use services such as Netflix), LibreOffice and the GIMP art package - all of which have their own icons on the Dock. Read more

Poking Around Inside Of A Linux Security Camera

This deep dive into the Linux-powered Reolink B800 IP camera started because of a broken promise from its manufacturer. When [George Hilliard] purchased a kit that included six of the cameras and a video recorder, the website said they were capable of outputting standard RTSP video. But once he took delivery of the goods, and naturally after his return window had closed, the site was updated to say that the cameras can only function with the included recorder. Taking that as something of challenge, [George] got to work. His first big break came when he desoldered the camera’s SPI flash chip and replaced it with a socket. That allowed him to easily take the chip out of the device for reading and flashing as he tinkered with modifying the firmware. After adding cross-compiled versions of busybox, gdb, and strace to the extracted firmware, he bundled it back up and flashed it back to the hardware. Read more

