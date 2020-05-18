Coming in Linux 5.8
Intel's Habana Labs Mainlining Gaudi Accelerator Support In Linux 5.8
AI startup Habana Labs, which was recently acquired by Intel, will see its Gaudi accelerator supported by the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel.
Habana Labs even in its pre-Intel days has been a good open-source patron with punctually open-sourcing their AI accelerator kernel driver code. They began with their Goya AI last year and have continued improving the upstream kernel driver while also preparing for Gaudi support in more recent kernels/months. With Linux 5.8 it looks like their Gaudi ASIC enablement is complete.
Linux 5.8 To Better Deal With Critical Thermal Faults For Radeon GPUs
AMD on Tuesday sent in another batch of feature updates for Linux 5.8 with the cut-off for new material upon us with this next kernel cycle expected to begin in early June.
Given its getting late to queue new code in DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 and AMDGPU already saw several rounds of feature pulls, this latest pull request is mostly focused on the fixes side. There are fixes for SR-IOV and xGMI, adding the MEM_SYNC IB flag used by the AMDVLK driver, and other code clean-ups.
Linux 5.8 To See Faster FUSE Write Performance
FUSE for file-systems in user-space while being criticized by developers in the past and known for being slower than kernel native file-systems is seeing another write optimization come Linux 5.8.
Queued in fuse-next ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel is an optimization for the writepages search in using an rb-tree rather than a list for the writepages.
