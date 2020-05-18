Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Focal Fossa - Roll on for the mystery tour
Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Focal Fossa is not as good as it should be. It's an LTS, and yet, you get application crashes, inconsistent behavior, some fresh new and weird errors I've not seen before. All in all, it delivers an acceptable experience, and Boutique and MATE Tweaks are serious heavyweights that help shift the odds in its favor. But then, they are offset by niggles and bug in almost every aspect of the usage - networking, media, desktop customization, etc.
Feels like it's been rushed too early to the market, and perhaps most of these ailments will be gone in the coming months. But as a starting point, it ain't stellar. Now, I had a similar experience with Kubuntu 18.04, and eventually came to like it a lot. Then again, you can't bet on patience and goodwill from the users, and they have every right to expect the best from a long-term release. Worth testing, but feels raw, so you should wait for the initial avalanche of problems to be sorted. At the moment, something like 6.5/10. And ... cut.
