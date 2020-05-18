Python Programming
-
Building FunctionTrace, a graphical Python profiler
Firefox Profiler became a cornerstone of Firefox’s performance work in the days of Project Quantum. When you open up an example recording, you first see a powerful web-based performance analysis interface featuring call trees, stack charts, flame graphs, and more. All data filtering, zooming, slicing, transformation actions are preserved in a sharable URL. You can share it in a bug, document your findings, compare it side-by-side with other recordings, or hand it over for further investigation. Firefox DevEdition has a sneak peek of a built-in profiling flow that makes recording and sharing frictionless. Our goal is to empower all developers to collaborate on performance – even beyond Firefox.
Early on, the Firefox Profiler could import other formats, starting with Linux perf and Chrome’s profiles. More formats were added over time by individual developers. Today, the first projects are emerging that adopt Firefox for analysis tools. FunctionTrace is one of these, and here is Matt to tell the story of how he built it.
-
Creating a Cross-Platform Image Viewer with wxPython (Video)
Learn how to create a basic cross-platform image viewer using wxPython and Python
-
Automate the shit
In this very first blog, I will share how I automate the process of downloading wallpapers using Bash Scripting and with some Regular Expressions.
-
How to Process Headers using FastAPI
FastAPI makes processing Headers very easy, just like everything else. There are two ways to process headers with FastAPI.
-
Python Community Interview With Russell Keith-Magee
Today I’m joined by Russell Keith-Magee. Russell is a Django core developer and the founder and maintainer of the BeeWare project. In the interview, we talk about his mission to help Python become a feasible option for writing and packaging mobile applications as well as his passion for open source projects. We also touch on his PyCon 2020 talk, which has since been recorded and uploaded to the PyCon YouTube channel.
-
Teach kids Python by building an interactive game
Python has earned a reputation as a wonderful beginner programming language. But where does one begin?
One of my favorite ways to get people interested in programming is by writing games.
PursuedPyBear (ppb) is a game programming library optimized for teaching, and I recently used it to teach my children more about my favorite programming language.
The Jupyter project is a browser-based Python console, initially designed for data scientists to play with data.
I have a Jupyter Notebook designed to teach you how to make a simple interactive game, which you can download from here. In order to open the file, you will need to install the latest Jupyter project, JupyterLab.
-
Python Bytes: #182 PSF Survey is out!
-
Episode #265: Why is Python slow?
The debate about whether Python is fast or slow is never-ending. It depends on what you're optimizing for: Server CPU consumption? Developer time? Maintainability? There are many factors. But if we keep our eye on pure computational speed in the Python layer, then yes, Python is slow.
In this episode, we invite Anthony Shaw back on the show. He's here to dig into the reasons Python is computationally slower than many of its peer languages and technologies such as C++ and JavaScript.
-
Montreal Python User Group: Montéal-Python 77 – Harmonious Serinette
Pythonistas, Pythonistinas, we sneaked out of our burrows and crawled the Montréal-Python 76 gathering. We would have preferred to meet in person, but the virtual conference revived our passion for Python nonetheless.
We had a lot of fun, and therefore we decided to organize a second virtual event! Montréal-Python 77, Harmonious Serinette, will take place on June 1st, 2020 at 5:30pm, Montreal time. We keep the online conference formula with live streaming on our Youtube channel. We want to make this more exciting than just watching a recorded talk by having numerous live demos and lots of interactions on Slack. Prepare your questions!
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #421 (May 19, 2020)
-
Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Focal Fossa is not as good as it should be. It's an LTS, and yet, you get application crashes, inconsistent behavior, some fresh new and weird errors I've not seen before. All in all, it delivers an acceptable experience, and Boutique and MATE Tweaks are serious heavyweights that help shift the odds in its favor. But then, they are offset by niggles and bug in almost every aspect of the usage - networking, media, desktop customization, etc. Feels like it's been rushed too early to the market, and perhaps most of these ailments will be gone in the coming months. But as a starting point, it ain't stellar. Now, I had a similar experience with Kubuntu 18.04, and eventually came to like it a lot. Then again, you can't bet on patience and goodwill from the users, and they have every right to expect the best from a long-term release. Worth testing, but feels raw, so you should wait for the initial avalanche of problems to be sorted. At the moment, something like 6.5/10. And ... cut.
