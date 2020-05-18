Language Selection

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of May 2020 05:21:30 PM Filed under
Development
  • Building FunctionTrace, a graphical Python profiler

    Firefox Profiler became a cornerstone of Firefox’s performance work in the days of Project Quantum. When you open up an example recording, you first see a powerful web-based performance analysis interface featuring call trees, stack charts, flame graphs, and more. All data filtering, zooming, slicing, transformation actions are preserved in a sharable URL. You can share it in a bug, document your findings, compare it side-by-side with other recordings, or hand it over for further investigation. Firefox DevEdition has a sneak peek of a built-in profiling flow that makes recording and sharing frictionless. Our goal is to empower all developers to collaborate on performance – even beyond Firefox.

    Early on, the Firefox Profiler could import other formats, starting with Linux perf and Chrome’s profiles. More formats were added over time by individual developers. Today, the first projects are emerging that adopt Firefox for analysis tools. FunctionTrace is one of these, and here is Matt to tell the story of how he built it.

  • Creating a Cross-Platform Image Viewer with wxPython (Video)

    Learn how to create a basic cross-platform image viewer using wxPython and Python

  • Automate the shit

    In this very first blog, I will share how I automate the process of downloading wallpapers using Bash Scripting and with some Regular Expressions.

  • How to Process Headers using FastAPI

    FastAPI makes processing Headers very easy, just like everything else. There are two ways to process headers with FastAPI.

  • Python Community Interview With Russell Keith-Magee

    Today I’m joined by Russell Keith-Magee. Russell is a Django core developer and the founder and maintainer of the BeeWare project. In the interview, we talk about his mission to help Python become a feasible option for writing and packaging mobile applications as well as his passion for open source projects. We also touch on his PyCon 2020 talk, which has since been recorded and uploaded to the PyCon YouTube channel.

  • Teach kids Python by building an interactive game

    Python has earned a reputation as a wonderful beginner programming language. But where does one begin?

    One of my favorite ways to get people interested in programming is by writing games.

    PursuedPyBear (ppb) is a game programming library optimized for teaching, and I recently used it to teach my children more about my favorite programming language.

    The Jupyter project is a browser-based Python console, initially designed for data scientists to play with data.

    I have a Jupyter Notebook designed to teach you how to make a simple interactive game, which you can download from here. In order to open the file, you will need to install the latest Jupyter project, JupyterLab.

  • Python Bytes: #182 PSF Survey is out!
  • Episode #265: Why is Python slow?

    The debate about whether Python is fast or slow is never-ending. It depends on what you're optimizing for: Server CPU consumption? Developer time? Maintainability? There are many factors. But if we keep our eye on pure computational speed in the Python layer, then yes, Python is slow.

    In this episode, we invite Anthony Shaw back on the show. He's here to dig into the reasons Python is computationally slower than many of its peer languages and technologies such as C++ and JavaScript.

  • Montreal Python User Group: Montéal-Python 77 – Harmonious Serinette

    Pythonistas, Pythonistinas, we sneaked out of our burrows and crawled the Montréal-Python 76 gathering. We would have preferred to meet in person, but the virtual conference revived our passion for Python nonetheless.

    We had a lot of fun, and therefore we decided to organize a second virtual event! Montréal-Python 77, Harmonious Serinette, will take place on June 1st, 2020 at 5:30pm, Montreal time. We keep the online conference formula with live streaming on our Youtube channel. We want to make this more exciting than just watching a recorded talk by having numerous live demos and lots of interactions on Slack. Prepare your questions!

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #421 (May 19, 2020)
Games: Golf With Your Friends, Lair of the Clockwork God, The Long Dark and Lots More

  • Prepare your tee as Golf With Your Friends has released

    Golf With Your Friends, a lovely mini-golf game from developer Blacklight Interactive and Team17 has now left Early Access ready for you to catch a birdie. Quite a relaxing game to play by yourself for sure. However, it's also an absolute blast to play with others. You can hook up with others online to have a 12 player game and it becomes quite intense. There's also local multiplayer too. Tons of options to play together, spread across quite a lot of different themed courses. A new course arrived with the release too, themed on The Escapists.

  • Teen Programmer Uses Real Self-Driving Car Tech in 'GTA V'

    “So what you need is two PCs. One PC with Windows and all the Xbox drivers installed and one laptop or PC with Ubuntu 16.04 running openpilot with a webcam,” he said on Github. “I would recommend at least a 1080p webcam for any kind of openpilot webcam thing. I used a Logitech C920 but the quality still wasn’t really outstanding.”

  • Bee management sim Hive Time gets an Informational Update

    Hive Time, a very sweet bee management and building sim where you build up your own hive has a big update out now. Disclosure: the developer, Cheeseness, has contributed to GOL in the past. With today being World Bee Day, it's a perfect time for a big update and to learn a little perhaps. The Informational Update brings in a Beepedia which is a place for looking over tutorial info, game concepts to be explored, and some hints/tips to be discovered and some proper facts too. Additionally there's a bunch of fancy new visual effects, a bunch of new Queen portraits and a lot of small additions to make it feel nicer overall.

  • Lair of the Clockwork God becomes the number 1 Steam 250 hidden gem

    Lair of the Clockwork God, a game that blends together a platformer with a point & click adventure just recently became notably highly rated. You've probably heard of Steam 250 before, we've linked to it a few times as well. It's a website that pulls in user ratings from Steam, to build an unbiased list of highly rated games. This includes lists like the overall best, most played, trending, per-platform lists and more. An interesting list I like to keep an eye on is the Hidden Gems. Showing games that are close to 100% on positive ratings but they don't have a large amount of reviews. So it's a list that usually shows really good games that get often overlooked by the masses.

  • Story-driven metroidvania Clunky Hero has you fight drunk bees

    From the same Nicola Piovesan and Chaosmonger Studio who are currently working on the point and click ENCODYA, they've announced a second game with Clunky Hero. Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with "a touch of RPG and tons of humor" according to Piovesan. It's just launched on Kickstarter with a small €12,500 goal and looks quite interesting. According to their info it's supposed to be a mash-up of gameplay found in the likes of Hollow Knight but on the more ridiculous side. The protagonist appears to run around with a broom and a bucket on their head. They mentioned the card game Munchkin as an idea of the parody level they're going for.

  • The Long Dark has a huge Survival Mode update

    Surviving in The Long Dark is not easy, this quiet apocalypse with you stuck out in the cold will challenge anyone but now the team at Hinterland are giving you some new stuff to help. Refresher time! The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies -- only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster. With the latest update, Fearless Navigator, you can now find paint spray cans in the world, which is one of the new major quality of life improvements. Allowing you to mark an area to remember it, which makes it show up on your map. That is something I was sorely missing from it. I often got quite lost in The Long Dark, as they purposefully went for a different approach to other games. It still doesn't make it at all easy but it's a nice and welcome change.

