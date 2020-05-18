Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Focal Fossa is not as good as it should be. It's an LTS, and yet, you get application crashes, inconsistent behavior, some fresh new and weird errors I've not seen before. All in all, it delivers an acceptable experience, and Boutique and MATE Tweaks are serious heavyweights that help shift the odds in its favor. But then, they are offset by niggles and bug in almost every aspect of the usage - networking, media, desktop customization, etc. Feels like it's been rushed too early to the market, and perhaps most of these ailments will be gone in the coming months. But as a starting point, it ain't stellar. Now, I had a similar experience with Kubuntu 18.04, and eventually came to like it a lot. Then again, you can't bet on patience and goodwill from the users, and they have every right to expect the best from a long-term release. Worth testing, but feels raw, so you should wait for the initial avalanche of problems to be sorted. At the moment, something like 6.5/10. And ... cut.

Games: Golf With Your Friends, Lair of the Clockwork God, The Long Dark and Lots More Prepare your tee as Golf With Your Friends has released Golf With Your Friends, a lovely mini-golf game from developer Blacklight Interactive and Team17 has now left Early Access ready for you to catch a birdie. Quite a relaxing game to play by yourself for sure. However, it's also an absolute blast to play with others. You can hook up with others online to have a 12 player game and it becomes quite intense. There's also local multiplayer too. Tons of options to play together, spread across quite a lot of different themed courses. A new course arrived with the release too, themed on The Escapists.

Teen Programmer Uses Real Self-Driving Car Tech in 'GTA V' “So what you need is two PCs. One PC with Windows and all the Xbox drivers installed and one laptop or PC with Ubuntu 16.04 running openpilot with a webcam,” he said on Github. “I would recommend at least a 1080p webcam for any kind of openpilot webcam thing. I used a Logitech C920 but the quality still wasn’t really outstanding.”

Bee management sim Hive Time gets an Informational Update Hive Time, a very sweet bee management and building sim where you build up your own hive has a big update out now. Disclosure: the developer, Cheeseness, has contributed to GOL in the past. With today being World Bee Day, it's a perfect time for a big update and to learn a little perhaps. The Informational Update brings in a Beepedia which is a place for looking over tutorial info, game concepts to be explored, and some hints/tips to be discovered and some proper facts too. Additionally there's a bunch of fancy new visual effects, a bunch of new Queen portraits and a lot of small additions to make it feel nicer overall.

Lair of the Clockwork God becomes the number 1 Steam 250 hidden gem Lair of the Clockwork God, a game that blends together a platformer with a point & click adventure just recently became notably highly rated. You've probably heard of Steam 250 before, we've linked to it a few times as well. It's a website that pulls in user ratings from Steam, to build an unbiased list of highly rated games. This includes lists like the overall best, most played, trending, per-platform lists and more. An interesting list I like to keep an eye on is the Hidden Gems. Showing games that are close to 100% on positive ratings but they don't have a large amount of reviews. So it's a list that usually shows really good games that get often overlooked by the masses.

Story-driven metroidvania Clunky Hero has you fight drunk bees From the same Nicola Piovesan and Chaosmonger Studio who are currently working on the point and click ENCODYA, they've announced a second game with Clunky Hero. Clunky Hero is a story-driven platformer metroidvania with "a touch of RPG and tons of humor" according to Piovesan. It's just launched on Kickstarter with a small €12,500 goal and looks quite interesting. According to their info it's supposed to be a mash-up of gameplay found in the likes of Hollow Knight but on the more ridiculous side. The protagonist appears to run around with a broom and a bucket on their head. They mentioned the card game Munchkin as an idea of the parody level they're going for.

The Long Dark has a huge Survival Mode update Surviving in The Long Dark is not easy, this quiet apocalypse with you stuck out in the cold will challenge anyone but now the team at Hinterland are giving you some new stuff to help. Refresher time! The Long Dark is a thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies -- only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster. With the latest update, Fearless Navigator, you can now find paint spray cans in the world, which is one of the new major quality of life improvements. Allowing you to mark an area to remember it, which makes it show up on your map. That is something I was sorely missing from it. I often got quite lost in The Long Dark, as they purposefully went for a different approach to other games. It still doesn't make it at all easy but it's a nice and welcome change.