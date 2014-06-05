See the release page and the daily changelog for a full list of changes since the previous release. Those upgrading from version 6.6 should read the Upgrade Guide.

I'll write a followup to this post after some days of work with this machine. I still have to try Bluetooth (does this machine even has it?), external USB mounts and the biggest pain in the pass in UNIX systems: printing and scanning.

My first impression: OpenBSD fucking rocks. The installation is smooth and with very reasonable defaults. Hardware just work out of the box. External package integration is fantastic.