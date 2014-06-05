Python Programming
Firefox Profiler became a cornerstone of Firefox’s performance work in the days of Project Quantum. When you open up an example recording, you first see a powerful web-based performance analysis interface featuring call trees, stack charts, flame graphs, and more. All data filtering, zooming, slicing, transformation actions are preserved in a sharable URL. You can share it in a bug, document your findings, compare it side-by-side with other recordings, or hand it over for further investigation. Firefox DevEdition has a sneak peek of a built-in profiling flow that makes recording and sharing frictionless. Our goal is to empower all developers to collaborate on performance – even beyond Firefox.
Early on, the Firefox Profiler could import other formats, starting with Linux perf and Chrome’s profiles. More formats were added over time by individual developers. Today, the first projects are emerging that adopt Firefox for analysis tools. FunctionTrace is one of these, and here is Matt to tell the story of how he built it.
Learn how to create a basic cross-platform image viewer using wxPython and Python
In this very first blog, I will share how I automate the process of downloading wallpapers using Bash Scripting and with some Regular Expressions.
FastAPI makes processing Headers very easy, just like everything else. There are two ways to process headers with FastAPI.
Today I’m joined by Russell Keith-Magee. Russell is a Django core developer and the founder and maintainer of the BeeWare project. In the interview, we talk about his mission to help Python become a feasible option for writing and packaging mobile applications as well as his passion for open source projects. We also touch on his PyCon 2020 talk, which has since been recorded and uploaded to the PyCon YouTube channel.
Python has earned a reputation as a wonderful beginner programming language. But where does one begin?
One of my favorite ways to get people interested in programming is by writing games.
PursuedPyBear (ppb) is a game programming library optimized for teaching, and I recently used it to teach my children more about my favorite programming language.
The Jupyter project is a browser-based Python console, initially designed for data scientists to play with data.
I have a Jupyter Notebook designed to teach you how to make a simple interactive game, which you can download from here. In order to open the file, you will need to install the latest Jupyter project, JupyterLab.
The debate about whether Python is fast or slow is never-ending. It depends on what you're optimizing for: Server CPU consumption? Developer time? Maintainability? There are many factors. But if we keep our eye on pure computational speed in the Python layer, then yes, Python is slow.
In this episode, we invite Anthony Shaw back on the show. He's here to dig into the reasons Python is computationally slower than many of its peer languages and technologies such as C++ and JavaScript.
Pythonistas, Pythonistinas, we sneaked out of our burrows and crawled the Montréal-Python 76 gathering. We would have preferred to meet in person, but the virtual conference revived our passion for Python nonetheless.
We had a lot of fun, and therefore we decided to organize a second virtual event! Montréal-Python 77, Harmonious Serinette, will take place on June 1st, 2020 at 5:30pm, Montreal time. We keep the online conference formula with live streaming on our Youtube channel. We want to make this more exciting than just watching a recorded talk by having numerous live demos and lots of interactions on Slack. Prepare your questions!
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9 and clamav), Fedora (kernel, moodle, and transmission), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (ipmitool, kernel, ksh, and ruby), Slackware (bind and libexif), SUSE (dpdk, openconnect, python, and rpmlint), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-riscv and linux-gke-5.0, linux-oem-osp1).
Canonical has received FIPS 140-2, Level 1 certification for cryptographic modules in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with FIPS-validated OpenSSL-1.1.1. modules included. This certification enables organisations to meet compliance requirements within the public sector, healthcare and finance industries when utilising Ubuntu 18.04 LTS within public and private cloud environments.
Canonical worked with U.S. Government and BSI accredited laboratory, atsec information security, for the 18.04 LTS FIPS certification. The publications related to FIPS standards are issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
FIPS-certified and FIPS-compliant modules for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS are available through an Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure subscription, alongside additional open source security and support services. To get started with an Ubuntu Advantage subscription, contact our team.
Information about more than a thousand staff and members of the European Parliament has been exposed in what a key lawmaker called a "major data breach."
The data includes 1,200 accounts of elected officials and staff, along with another 15,000 other accounts of EU affairs professionals, Marcel Kolaja, the Parliament's vice president for IT policy, confirmed to POLITICO on Saturday.
The exposed information — “a huge amount of data” — includes sensitive information and encrypted passwords, he added.
It comes from a system that had been run under the European Parliament’s official "europarl.eu" domain, Kolaja said, but the data had not been hosted by the institution itself.
“The system in question is a system run by one particular political group and it was data by that political group," Kolaja said, "and they were immediately made aware of that incident.”
