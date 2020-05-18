Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert partly Liberated Under GPLv3
Remaster Update and Open Source / Mod Support
Fellow Command & Conquer fans,
Since the announcement of the Remastered Collection, one of the top questions from the community has been if the game would provide Mod Support. Given the incredible C&C community projects over the past two decades, we appreciated how important this was going to be for the Remastered Collection. It’s time to finally answer the question around Mod Support, but it first requires the reveal of a special surprise for the community.
Today we are proud to announce that alongside the launch of the Remastered Collection, Electronic Arts will be releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license. This is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL. It’s worth noting this initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between some of the community council members and our teams at EA. After discussing with the council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA. Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that would be truly beneficial for the community, and we hope this will enable amazing community projects for years to come.
Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert will be partially open-sourced alongside remaster launch
Today, EA gave another update regarding the upcoming Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, specifically about modding support for the two games in it, Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. Surprisingly, it was revealed today that EA will be open-sourcing some key parts of the game.
The open-sourced material, "TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code," will be under the GPL version 3.0 license, and will be released into the wild alongside the Remastered Collection's launch on June 5. Regarding this move, EA producer Jim Vessella said that "this is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL."
EA to open source part of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert
With the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection releasing next month for Windows, EA had a bit of an announcement to make today in regards to open source.
Posting on Reddit as well as the Steam page, EA announced that both Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert will see their data being opened up. They will release "TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license". This is being done, they say, as a result of a collaboration between them and the community and they went with the GPL to "ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA".
EA To Open-Source Part Of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert To Help The Mod Community
Adding to the amount of surprising news this week, Electronic Arts just announced they will be open-sourcing portions of Command and Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert in order to help the mod community around this franchise.
EA is to open-source TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll under the GPLv3 license. EA isn't providing the games as full open-source nor their assets but in this limited step they are aiming to help in allowing the community to create new maps, units, enhance the gameplay logic, and make other engine-level modifications.
