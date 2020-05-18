Language Selection

Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert partly Liberated Under GPLv3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of May 2020 08:15:14 PM Filed under
OSS
Gaming
  • Remaster Update and Open Source / Mod Support

    Fellow Command & Conquer fans,

    Since the announcement of the Remastered Collection, one of the top questions from the community has been if the game would provide Mod Support. Given the incredible C&C community projects over the past two decades, we appreciated how important this was going to be for the Remastered Collection. It’s time to finally answer the question around Mod Support, but it first requires the reveal of a special surprise for the community.

    Today we are proud to announce that alongside the launch of the Remastered Collection, Electronic Arts will be releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license. This is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL. It’s worth noting this initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between some of the community council members and our teams at EA. After discussing with the council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA. Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that would be truly beneficial for the community, and we hope this will enable amazing community projects for years to come.

  • Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert will be partially open-sourced alongside remaster launch

    Today, EA gave another update regarding the upcoming Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, specifically about modding support for the two games in it, Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. Surprisingly, it was revealed today that EA will be open-sourcing some key parts of the game.

    The open-sourced material, "TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code," will be under the GPL version 3.0 license, and will be released into the wild alongside the Remastered Collection's launch on June 5. Regarding this move, EA producer Jim Vessella said that "this is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL."

  • EA to open source part of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert

    With the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection releasing next month for Windows, EA had a bit of an announcement to make today in regards to open source.

    Posting on Reddit as well as the Steam page, EA announced that both Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert will see their data being opened up. They will release "TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license". This is being done, they say, as a result of a collaboration between them and the community and they went with the GPL to "ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA".

  • EA To Open-Source Part Of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert To Help The Mod Community

    Adding to the amount of surprising news this week, Electronic Arts just announced they will be open-sourcing portions of Command and Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert in order to help the mod community around this franchise.

    EA is to open-source TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll under the GPLv3 license. EA isn't providing the games as full open-source nor their assets but in this limited step they are aiming to help in allowing the community to create new maps, units, enhance the gameplay logic, and make other engine-level modifications.

More in Tux Machines

Stable Kernels: 5.6.14, 5.4.42, 4.19.124, 4.14.181, 4.9.224, and 4.4.224

  • Linux 5.6.14
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.14 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.42
  • Linux 4.19.124
  • Linux 4.14.181
  • Linux 4.9.224
  • Linux 4.4.224

Running OpenBSD in a Laptop and the New Release

  • OpenBSD in a laptop

    My first impression: OpenBSD fucking rocks. The installation is smooth and with very reasonable defaults. Hardware just work out of the box. External package integration is fantastic.

    I'll write a followup to this post after some days of work with this machine. I still have to try Bluetooth (does this machine even has it?), external USB mounts and the biggest pain in the pass in UNIX systems: printing and scanning.

  • OpenBSD 6.7 Released

    See the release page and the daily changelog for a full list of changes since the previous release. Those upgrading from version 6.6 should read the Upgrade Guide.

Python Programming

  • Building FunctionTrace, a graphical Python profiler

    Firefox Profiler became a cornerstone of Firefox’s performance work in the days of Project Quantum. When you open up an example recording, you first see a powerful web-based performance analysis interface featuring call trees, stack charts, flame graphs, and more. All data filtering, zooming, slicing, transformation actions are preserved in a sharable URL. You can share it in a bug, document your findings, compare it side-by-side with other recordings, or hand it over for further investigation. Firefox DevEdition has a sneak peek of a built-in profiling flow that makes recording and sharing frictionless. Our goal is to empower all developers to collaborate on performance – even beyond Firefox. Early on, the Firefox Profiler could import other formats, starting with Linux perf and Chrome’s profiles. More formats were added over time by individual developers. Today, the first projects are emerging that adopt Firefox for analysis tools. FunctionTrace is one of these, and here is Matt to tell the story of how he built it.

  • Creating a Cross-Platform Image Viewer with wxPython (Video)

    Learn how to create a basic cross-platform image viewer using wxPython and Python

  • Automate the shit

    In this very first blog, I will share how I automate the process of downloading wallpapers using Bash Scripting and with some Regular Expressions.

  • How to Process Headers using FastAPI

    FastAPI makes processing Headers very easy, just like everything else. There are two ways to process headers with FastAPI.

  • Python Community Interview With Russell Keith-Magee

    Today I’m joined by Russell Keith-Magee. Russell is a Django core developer and the founder and maintainer of the BeeWare project. In the interview, we talk about his mission to help Python become a feasible option for writing and packaging mobile applications as well as his passion for open source projects. We also touch on his PyCon 2020 talk, which has since been recorded and uploaded to the PyCon YouTube channel.

  • Teach kids Python by building an interactive game

    Python has earned a reputation as a wonderful beginner programming language. But where does one begin? One of my favorite ways to get people interested in programming is by writing games. PursuedPyBear (ppb) is a game programming library optimized for teaching, and I recently used it to teach my children more about my favorite programming language. The Jupyter project is a browser-based Python console, initially designed for data scientists to play with data. I have a Jupyter Notebook designed to teach you how to make a simple interactive game, which you can download from here. In order to open the file, you will need to install the latest Jupyter project, JupyterLab.

  • Python Bytes: #182 PSF Survey is out!
  • Episode #265: Why is Python slow?

    The debate about whether Python is fast or slow is never-ending. It depends on what you're optimizing for: Server CPU consumption? Developer time? Maintainability? There are many factors. But if we keep our eye on pure computational speed in the Python layer, then yes, Python is slow. In this episode, we invite Anthony Shaw back on the show. He's here to dig into the reasons Python is computationally slower than many of its peer languages and technologies such as C++ and JavaScript.

  • Montreal Python User Group: Montéal-Python 77 – Harmonious Serinette

    Pythonistas, Pythonistinas, we sneaked out of our burrows and crawled the Montréal-Python 76 gathering. We would have preferred to meet in person, but the virtual conference revived our passion for Python nonetheless. We had a lot of fun, and therefore we decided to organize a second virtual event! Montréal-Python 77, Harmonious Serinette, will take place on June 1st, 2020 at 5:30pm, Montreal time. We keep the online conference formula with live streaming on our Youtube channel. We want to make this more exciting than just watching a recorded talk by having numerous live demos and lots of interactions on Slack. Prepare your questions!

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #421 (May 19, 2020)

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9 and clamav), Fedora (kernel, moodle, and transmission), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (ipmitool, kernel, ksh, and ruby), Slackware (bind and libexif), SUSE (dpdk, openconnect, python, and rpmlint), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-riscv and linux-gke-5.0, linux-oem-osp1).

  • NXNSAttack: upgrade resolvers to stop new kind of random subdomain attack
  • Ubuntu Blog: FIPS certification for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

    Canonical has received FIPS 140-2, Level 1 certification for cryptographic modules in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, with FIPS-validated OpenSSL-1.1.1. modules included. This certification enables organisations to meet compliance requirements within the public sector, healthcare and finance industries when utilising Ubuntu 18.04 LTS within public and private cloud environments. Canonical worked with U.S. Government and BSI accredited laboratory, atsec information security, for the 18.04 LTS FIPS certification. The publications related to FIPS standards are issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). FIPS-certified and FIPS-compliant modules for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS are available through an Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure subscription, alongside additional open source security and support services. To get started with an Ubuntu Advantage subscription, contact our team.

  • EU Parliament says sensitive data of 1,200 officials left exposed on web

    Information about more than a thousand staff and members of the European Parliament has been exposed in what a key lawmaker called a "major data breach." The data includes 1,200 accounts of elected officials and staff, along with another 15,000 other accounts of EU affairs professionals, Marcel Kolaja, the Parliament's vice president for IT policy, confirmed to POLITICO on Saturday. The exposed information — “a huge amount of data” — includes sensitive information and encrypted passwords, he added. It comes from a system that had been run under the European Parliament’s official "europarl.eu" domain, Kolaja said, but the data had not been hosted by the institution itself. “The system in question is a system run by one particular political group and it was data by that political group," Kolaja said, "and they were immediately made aware of that incident.”

