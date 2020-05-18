Language Selection

Software: Gnuastro 0.12, Nano, GraalVM and RenderDoc 1.8

Wednesday 20th of May 2020 08:36:01 PM Filed under
Software
  • Gnuastro 0.12 released
    Hello,

I am happy to announce the 12th stable version of GNU Astronomy
Utilities (Gnuastro):

Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs
and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of
(astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic
command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full
list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general
tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the
links below respectively:

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html

Many new features have been added, and many bugs have been fixed in
this release. For the full list, please see [1] below (part of the
NEWS file within the tarball). Here are the highlights (done by the
new contributors to Gnuastro's source): The Crop program's `--polygon'
option now works on concave polygons (when an internal angle is larger
than 180 degrees). This is very useful for cropping out some deep
fields that have zig-zag-like edges. It can also deal with
self-intersecting polygons. Also, the Table program can now select
rows based on their position within a polygon, it can concatenate
columns of multiple tables (with same number of rows), and it can
convert RA (in HH:MM:SS) and Dec (in DD:MM:SS) to degrees and
vice-versa: with its four new column-arithmetic operators.

Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this
release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity
of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature see [3]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz    (3.4MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz    (5.4MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz.sig (833B)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz.sig (833B)

Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the
tarball you download is what we distributed):
07d27c08cf8baae53a523224b4ed9ce5  gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz
dd13676b21a39ca3590c8f3a57285860  gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz
3651354a70d17b66dfba7253a97bb0f303e7efd7  gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz
568b5ea3f39edcb661874542ebb9ae2ed1f06668  gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz

Since Gnuastro 0.11, Madhav Bansal, Sachin Kumar Singh and Kartik Ohri
have contributed to the source of Gnuastro and Raúl Infante-Sainz
Raphael Morales, Alejandro Serrano Borlaff, Zahra Sharbaf, Joseph
Putko provided very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that
have been implemented. Thanks a lot for helping improve Gnuastro :-).

If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work,
please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment
guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can
be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs
you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued
work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so.

This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note
that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these
are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only
mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later.
  Texinfo 6.7
  Autoconf 2.69
  Automake 1.16.2
  Help2man 1.47.15
  ImageMagick 7.0.10-13
  Gnulib v0.1-3428-gb3c04ecec
  Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-97-gfd1d25c

The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system
are described here:
  https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html

Best wishes,
Mohammad
  • First steps with the Nano text editor

    Nano is a versatile, easy to use, and quick to learn text editor for the Linux terminal. This article presents the first steps with the Nano text editor. The goal is to get you comfortable with editing text files from the terminal. The article covers topics such as managing files, navigating the cursor, copy and paste, search and replace. The article includes brief exercises to try out your newly learned skills.

  • Oracle Releases GraalVM 20.1 Virtual Machine With Some Big Improvements

    Oracle today released GraalVM 20.1 as their latest big feature update to this virtual machine implemented in Java that also supports not only JIT compilation but ahead-of-time compilation for Java software as well as supporting an LLVM runtime and other languages.

  • RenderDoc 1.8 Released For This Cross-Platform, Multi-API Graphics Debugger

    RenderDoc 1.8 is out as the newest feature release for this cross-platform, open-source graphics debugging and profiling utility for Vulkan, Direct3D 11/12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES APIs.

Kernel News and Linux Foundation

  • Btrfs on the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6

    Oracle's release of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 (UEK6) is based on the Linux kernel version 5.4. In which Btrfs continues to be a fully supported file-system. Let's look at some of the notable new features and enhancements in Btrfs on UEK6.

  • Fabián Orccón: What I learned about Linux device development: Part I

    I have been reading the firsts three chapters of the Linux Device Drivers book during this week. I have been reading this book in parallel with other book of 600 pages (related to Peruvian economy history since 1889), so the progress I have made on this week is productive enough to me. I have also put in on practice the implementation of the scull driver. The mentioned book is a little bit outdated of course because there are new ways to do things that were added later in the kernel. So the purpose of this post is to show these outdated parts, what is the new way to do it, and also to extend some things that I did not see covered in the book. Do not use mknod When registering a char region with register_chrdev_region you have to pass to it a specific major number and a minor number (in the first argument). The book suggests “your drivers should almost certainly be using alloc_chrdev_region rather than register_chrdev_region”. In fact, it’s better to let the kernel to pick a free major number for you. The annoying part with it is that once you created your driver and loaded it up with the insmod command, the device is not automatically added to the /dev directory. The book tells that when distributing a driver you will have to provide a script that creates the device files manually (usually called MAKEDEV), in this case your script should manually create: /dev/scull0, /dev/scull1, /dev/scull2 and /dev/scull3.

  • Intel Continues Prepping Initial Bits For Compute Express Link Device Support (CXL)

    Recently the Intel open-source Linux developers have begun working on the Compute Express Link support by beginning with the DVSEC (Designated Vendor-Specific Extended Capabilities) handling for CXL devices. This code is needed for identifying CXL-capable devices off the PCI Express bus and lays the basis for their initial CXL bring-up on Linux and the introduction of drivers/pci/cxl.c and related wiring into the kernel's PCI subsystem code.

  • Success Story: Kubernetes Training and Certification Leads to a Consulting Career

    Leonardo Gonçalves da Silva had worked with Linux and open source for 20 years, including contributing to several projects. He was looking to shift his career towards cloud development based on Linux and the Kubernetes framework. He plans to use the scholarship to take the Kubernetes Fundamentals course to provide better service to his clients. In 2017, Leonardo heard about the Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship program and submitted an application. Based on his outstanding experience and contributions to the community, Leonardo was selected as the recipient of a SysAdmin Super Star scholarship, which enabled him to enroll in the Kubernetes Fundamentals training course and to take the Certified Kubernetes Administrator exam.

LibreOffice Conference and Barriers on Windows

  • Annual Report 2019: LibreOffice Conference

    The LibreOffice Conference is the annual gathering of the community, our end-users, developers, and everyone interested in free office software. Every year, it takes place in a different country and is supported by members of the LibreOffice commercial ecosystem. In 2019, the conference was organized in Almeria by the Spanish community, and took place from Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 13. Most of the conference took place in the Universidad de Almeria, next to the sea, but some social events and meetups were held in the city itself. Over 100 people from across the globe attended the conference; for several people, it was their first LibreOffice Conference and therefore the first time they could meet other community members in-person.

  • LibreOffice Tuesday T&T: Windows 7 SP1

    In 2020, we still receive complaints from users who cannot install LibreOffice because the system asks them to install Windows 7 SP1. Nine years after the release of Service Pack 1 they are surprised when they are told to update their operating system. Although Windows 7 users are now a minority, the fact that there are people who have unconsciously used their completely unsecure PCs for years is a sign of a global security issue, as these users would not behave in a different way when using a different OS.

Devices With GNU/Linux: BOXiedge, Raspberry Pi and Xiaomi Mi Router

  • Fanless edge server has 24-core Arm SoC and 3-TOPS-per-Watt NPU

    Foxconn, Socionext, and Hailo are launching a fanless “BOXiedge” AI edge server with Socionext’s Linux-driven SynQuacer SC2A11 SoC with 24x Cortex-A53 cores. The system also features an up to 26-TOPS Hailo-8 NPU for analyzing 20 streaming cam feeds in real time. In January, Foxconn, Socionext, and Network Optix announced a BOXiedge AI video analysis solution that combined a Foxconn edge computer equipped with an unnamed AI acceleration card and Socionext’s SC2A11 Arm server SoC. The BOXiedge also incorporated Network Optix’s Ubuntu compatible Nx Witness v4.0 video processing and analytics software. Now Foxconn and Socionext have followed up with a new BOXiedge model that omits the Nx Witness v4.0 stack and replaces the AI card with an up to 26 TOPS Hailo-8 deep learning processor.

  • Make it rain chocolate with a Raspberry Pi-powered dispenser
  • $31 Honor Router 3 WiFi 6+ Router Supports 3000 Mbps Data Rates

    I wrote about the “Most Affordable WiFi 6 Router Yet“, namely Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800, just two days ago, as it sells for around $60 on Aliexpress and 329 CNY ($46) in China. But the Xiaomi router did not hold the top spot for long, as Honor Router 3 WiFi 6 AX3000 router was just launched for 219 CNY (about $31 US) in China.

Screencasts and Audiocasts: Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma, Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Headlines

  • Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma overview

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E08 – Black cats

    This week we’ve been live streaming on YouTube. We discuss upgrading home networks and optimising power line adapters, WiFi and broadband connections. A bumper crop of network-related command line love and all your wonderful feedback.

  • 2020-05-20 | Linux Headlines

    Microsoft's Build conference showcases a slew of Linux-related tech, Slackware adds PAM support, Red Hat's Skopeo hits 1.0, The Tor Project unveils a new community portal, and Canonical is developing a progressive release feature for Snapcraft.

