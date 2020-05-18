Software: Gnuastro 0.12, Nano, GraalVM and RenderDoc 1.8
-
Gnuastro 0.12 released
Hello, I am happy to announce the 12th stable version of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro): Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html Many new features have been added, and many bugs have been fixed in this release. For the full list, please see [1] below (part of the NEWS file within the tarball). Here are the highlights (done by the new contributors to Gnuastro's source): The Crop program's `--polygon' option now works on concave polygons (when an internal angle is larger than 180 degrees). This is very useful for cropping out some deep fields that have zig-zag-like edges. It can also deal with self-intersecting polygons. Also, the Table program can now select rows based on their position within a polygon, it can concatenate columns of multiple tables (with same number of rows), and it can convert RA (in HH:MM:SS) and Dec (in DD:MM:SS) to degrees and vice-versa: with its four new column-arithmetic operators. Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz (3.4MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz (5.4MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 07d27c08cf8baae53a523224b4ed9ce5 gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz dd13676b21a39ca3590c8f3a57285860 gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz 3651354a70d17b66dfba7253a97bb0f303e7efd7 gnuastro-0.12.tar.lz 568b5ea3f39edcb661874542ebb9ae2ed1f06668 gnuastro-0.12.tar.gz Since Gnuastro 0.11, Madhav Bansal, Sachin Kumar Singh and Kartik Ohri have contributed to the source of Gnuastro and Raúl Infante-Sainz Raphael Morales, Alejandro Serrano Borlaff, Zahra Sharbaf, Joseph Putko provided very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that have been implemented. Thanks a lot for helping improve Gnuastro :-). If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.7 Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Help2man 1.47.15 ImageMagick 7.0.10-13 Gnulib v0.1-3428-gb3c04ecec Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-97-gfd1d25c The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad
-
First steps with the Nano text editor
Nano is a versatile, easy to use, and quick to learn text editor for the Linux terminal. This article presents the first steps with the Nano text editor. The goal is to get you comfortable with editing text files from the terminal. The article covers topics such as managing files, navigating the cursor, copy and paste, search and replace. The article includes brief exercises to try out your newly learned skills.
-
Oracle Releases GraalVM 20.1 Virtual Machine With Some Big Improvements
Oracle today released GraalVM 20.1 as their latest big feature update to this virtual machine implemented in Java that also supports not only JIT compilation but ahead-of-time compilation for Java software as well as supporting an LLVM runtime and other languages.
-
RenderDoc 1.8 Released For This Cross-Platform, Multi-API Graphics Debugger
RenderDoc 1.8 is out as the newest feature release for this cross-platform, open-source graphics debugging and profiling utility for Vulkan, Direct3D 11/12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES APIs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 815 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel News and Linux Foundation
LibreOffice Conference and Barriers on Windows
Devices With GNU/Linux: BOXiedge, Raspberry Pi and Xiaomi Mi Router
Screencasts and Audiocasts: Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma, Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Headlines
Recent comments
57 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 21 sec ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago