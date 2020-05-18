SUSE/OpenSUSE: openQA, SAP, Elektrobit and SUSECON Digital 2020
Cloud based workers for openQA
openQA workers, which run the tests, are generally on the same network as the openQA web UI server which is fine most of the time, but if some additionnal hardware must be added, they must be sent physically and only few people can take care of it, which can be problematic. One solution to this problem is to use cloud based machines, which are by definition on a separate network and accessible through Internet.
The good news is openQA supports such setups by using a local cache service on the worker. This service downloads the assets (ISO, HDD images, etc.) on demand through the openQA API via HTTPS, instead of using the legacy NFS mount method. Tests and needles are already in git repositories so they can be fetched from the remote git repositories directly instead of using them from the NFS share.
Moving SAP can be the start of digital realignment with SUSE capability
For SAP users, the coming need to change hosting requirements to Linux is spurring many companies in the APAC region to reconsider their hosting options. They may decide to move from in-house, bare metal self-hosting, to public cloud providers, for example, as part of that migration.
While Linux is seen as an agnostic platform (one distribution is largely similar to every other, being based on the same kernel), there are significant differences in the flavor of Linux chosen.
SUSE Innovates at the Edge with Elektrobit to Transform How Cars Operate
Mobility as we know it is about to change forever. Early stages of autonomous driving, the connected car, and electrification are no longer future ideas but realities on the road today. As the speed of innovation increases across the automotive industry, vehicles are now as much software platforms as chassis and engines. This fundamental shift away from hardware dominated to software-defined vehicles means there is a need to completely rethink the customer experience that the future best-selling vehicles need to deliver.
We have the opportunity to take our Linux heritage and apply it to the automotive edge by creating a Linux and container solution tailored to automotive. SUSE technology will power autonomous driving, and ultimately, delivering a technology platform that every day consumers will depend on for their transportation needs. Auto manufacturers today know they cannot take this lightly and need to work with a company that they can trust- that company is SUSE.
“We’re proud to partner with SUSE to bring this vision to life,” said Alexander Kocher, President & Managing Director at Elektrobit. “We have confidence that together we will create cutting-edge solutions for the market that will transform how cars are powered, not a few years down the line, but in the next generation of automobiles.”
openSUSE Talks at SUSECON Digital
SUSECON Digital 2020 starts today and it is free to register and participate in SUSE’s premier annual event. This year features more than 190 sessions and hands-on training from experts.
There are less than a handful of openSUSE related talks. The first openSUSE related talk is about openSUSE Kubic and takes place on May 20 at 14:00 UTC. In the presentation, attendees will receive an update about the last year of openSUSE Kubic development and see a demonstration on deploying Kubernetes with Kubic-control on a Raspberry Pi 4 cluster. Attendees will see how to install new nodes with YOMI, which is the new Salt-based auto installer that was integrated into Kubic.
