IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Getting started with the fabric8 Kubernetes Java client
Fabric8 has been available as a Java client for Kubernetes since 2015, and today is one of the most popular client libraries for Kubernetes. (The most popular is client-go, which is the client library for the Go programming language on Kubernetes.) In recent years, fabric8 has evolved from a Java client for the Kubernetes REST API to a full-fledged alternative to the kubectl command-line tool for Java-based development.
Fabric8 is much more than a simple REST client for Java. Its features include a rich domain-specific language (DSL), a model for advanced code handling and manipulation, extension hooks, a mock server for testing, and many client-side utilities. In addition to hooks for building new extensions, the fabric8 Kubernetes Java client has extensions for Knative, Tekton, Kubernetes Service Catalog, Red Hat OpenShift Service Catalog, and Kubernetes Assertions.
Red Hat Smart Management and Satellite Ask Me Anything Q&A from March 2020
This post covers the questions and answers during the March 2020 Smart Management and Satellite Ask Me Anything (AMA) calls.
For anyone not familiar, the Smart Management AMAs are an "ask me anything" (AMA) style event where we invite Red Hat customers to bring all of their questions about Red Hat Smart Management and Satellite, drop them in the chat, and members of the product team answers as many of them live as we can during the AMA and we then follow up with a blog post detailing the questions and answers.
Fedora Magazine: Fedora Silverblue, an introduction for developers
The Fedora Silverblue project takes Fedora workstation, libostree and podman, puts them in a blender, and creates a new Immutable Fedora Workstation. Fedora Silverblue is an OS that stops you from changing the core system files arbitrarily, and readily allows you to change the environment system files. The article What is Silverblue describes the big picture, and this article drills down into details for the developer.
Fedora Silverblue ties together a few different projects to make a system that is a git-like object, capable of layering packages, and has a container focused work flow. Silverblue is not the only distribution going down this road. It is the desktop equivalent of CoreOS, the server OS used by Red Hat Openshift.
Silverblue’s idea of ‘immutable’ has nothing to do with immutable layers in a container. Silverblue keeps system files immutable by making them read-only.
Questions we should ask about COVID-19 contact-tracing apps
One of the cheering things about the pandemic crisis in which we find ourselves is the vast upswell of volunteering that we are seeing across the world. We are seeing this equally across the IT sector, and one of the areas where work is being done is in apps to help track COVID-19. Specifically, there is an interest in COVID-19 contact-tracing or -tracking apps for our mobile0 phones. These aren't apps that keep an eye on whether you've observed lockdown procedures; rather they attempt to work out who has been in contact with whom and, from that, once we know that one person is infected with COVID-19, what the likely spread of the virus will be.
There are lots of contact-tracing initiatives out there, from PEPP-PT from the European Union to Singapore's TraceTogether, from the University of Washington's PACT to MIT's PACT.1 Google and Apple are—unprecedentedly—working on an app together. There are lots of ways of comparing these apps and projects, but in today's article, I want to suggest three measures that can help you consider them from the point of view of "openness."
As regular readers of my blog will know, I'm a big fan of open source—not just for software, but for data, management, and the rest—and I believe that there's also a strong correlation here with civil or human rights. There are lots of ways to compare these apps, but these three measures are not too technical and can help us get a grip on the likelihood that some of the apps (and associated projects) may impinge on privacy and other issues about which we care. I don't want the data generated from apps that I download onto my phone to be used now or in the future to curtail my—or other people's—civil or human rights, for blackmail, or even for unapproved commercial gain.
