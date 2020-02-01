Screencasts and Audiocasts: Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma, Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Headlines
-
Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma overview
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E08 – Black cats
This week we’ve been live streaming on YouTube. We discuss upgrading home networks and optimising power line adapters, WiFi and broadband connections. A bumper crop of network-related command line love and all your wonderful feedback.
-
2020-05-20 | Linux Headlines
Microsoft's Build conference showcases a slew of Linux-related tech, Slackware adds PAM support, Red Hat's Skopeo hits 1.0, The Tor Project unveils a new community portal, and Canonical is developing a progressive release feature for Snapcraft.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 840 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel News and Linux Foundation
LibreOffice Conference and Barriers on Windows
Devices With GNU/Linux: BOXiedge, Raspberry Pi and Xiaomi Mi Router
Screencasts and Audiocasts: Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma, Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Headlines
Recent comments
57 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 21 sec ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago