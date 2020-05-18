Kernel News and Linux Foundation
Btrfs on the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Oracle's release of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 (UEK6) is based on the Linux kernel version 5.4. In which Btrfs continues to be a fully supported file-system. Let's look at some of the notable new features and enhancements in Btrfs on UEK6.
Fabián Orccón: What I learned about Linux device development: Part I
I have been reading the firsts three chapters of the Linux Device Drivers book during this week. I have been reading this book in parallel with other book of 600 pages (related to Peruvian economy history since 1889), so the progress I have made on this week is productive enough to me. I have also put in on practice the implementation of the scull driver.
The mentioned book is a little bit outdated of course because there are new ways to do things that were added later in the kernel. So the purpose of this post is to show these outdated parts, what is the new way to do it, and also to extend some things that I did not see covered in the book.
Do not use mknod When registering a char region with register_chrdev_region you have to pass to it a specific major number and a minor number (in the first argument). The book suggests “your drivers should almost certainly be using alloc_chrdev_region rather than register_chrdev_region”.
In fact, it’s better to let the kernel to pick a free major number for you. The annoying part with it is that once you created your driver and loaded it up with the insmod command, the device is not automatically added to the /dev directory. The book tells that when distributing a driver you will have to provide a script that creates the device files manually (usually called MAKEDEV), in this case your script should manually create: /dev/scull0, /dev/scull1, /dev/scull2 and /dev/scull3.
Intel Continues Prepping Initial Bits For Compute Express Link Device Support (CXL)
Recently the Intel open-source Linux developers have begun working on the Compute Express Link support by beginning with the DVSEC (Designated Vendor-Specific Extended Capabilities) handling for CXL devices. This code is needed for identifying CXL-capable devices off the PCI Express bus and lays the basis for their initial CXL bring-up on Linux and the introduction of drivers/pci/cxl.c and related wiring into the kernel's PCI subsystem code.
Success Story: Kubernetes Training and Certification Leads to a Consulting Career
Leonardo Gonçalves da Silva had worked with Linux and open source for 20 years, including contributing to several projects. He was looking to shift his career towards cloud development based on Linux and the Kubernetes framework. He plans to use the scholarship to take the Kubernetes Fundamentals course to provide better service to his clients. In 2017, Leonardo heard about the Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship program and submitted an application.
Based on his outstanding experience and contributions to the community, Leonardo was selected as the recipient of a SysAdmin Super Star scholarship, which enabled him to enroll in the Kubernetes Fundamentals training course and to take the Certified Kubernetes Administrator exam.
