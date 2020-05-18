GNOME: GStreamer and WebKitGTK
Playing back arbitrary frames with appsrc
If you have used GStreamer you may have used source elements like filesrc or v4l2src. Both of them use an existing source to play back a video, for example, the former takes as an input a video file from the source and the latter takes input from the camera. But, imagine you want to create a video by hand, something like. For example, videotestsrc, the element that displays a test (card) pattern, creates this pattern by filling a buffer by hand.
I will not talk about creating an element similar to videotestsrc. I will show an example program in which you tell programatically to GStreamer what to display at a given timestamp or frame.
Molly de Blanc: Help Grow WebKitGTK
WebKitGTK is not only an exciting project for GNOME, but a necessary step in preparing for our GTK4 release. We’ve been growing the project, with a new release just the other day! We have a lot more development to do, and it’s something we are hoping to prioritize. You can let us know if you think WebKitGTK should be a priority by donating today and marking your donation in support of WebKitGTK development.
WebKitGTK is a rendering engine for projects that need any kind of web integration. It can handle HTML/CSS applications and web browsers, and is useful for everything from desktop computers to mobile devices like phones and tablets. We believe the web is for everyone, and we support this belief by making accessibility one of the project’s core principles.
Right now, the main focus is cleaning up the project to make the port to GTK4 smoother. In addition to ensuring there are fast paths for efficient rendering, moving existing users, and incorporating user requirements, this will make it easier for future contributors to find new pathways to get involved.
