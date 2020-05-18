Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming: Perl/Raku, Python, Rust, Java and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of May 2020 10:03:47 PM Filed under
Development
  • What's new on CPAN - April 2020

    Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

  • The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #061

    At first, I thought Product SubArray is easy task. Therefore I went public categorised as Task #1. My definition of easy task is you just start coding without doing any ground work. However when I started coding, I had to take a pause and do processing in my head befoore coding. So then as per my definition, Product SubArray no longer consider as an easy task. After finishing the task in no time once I understood the flow, it turned out to be clean solution. I must confess, my brain still do thinking as per the rules of Perl. I am hoping, one day I could do the mental processing in Raku. The IPv4 Partition task was the tough nut to crack honestly speaking at first. After working out the logic on paper, it becomes easier. Overall, fun and twisting tasks to work on.

  • 5 Simple Python Tricks You Need to Know

    It would be easier for you or anyone reviewing your code to see elements spread out in your list.

  • Report of May 19th Cubicweb Meeting
  • This Week in Rust 339
  • IBM and Java: The next 25 years

    25 years of Java. An amazing milestone for any programming language. For Java and the Java community, this is an especially significant achievement, as many have doubted Java’s staying power. It should be clear to everyone that not only is Java still going strong, but it also has a bright future ahead. Let’s look back a little and also think about what we want to achieve next.

    Looking back

    Looking backwards can be difficult because, in our industry, we tend to have short memories: not much of what happened five years ago is talked about now, and events from 10 years ago are like talking about the Stone Age! However, it’s hard to exaggerate the level of enthusiasm, passion, and sheer invention that has been generated by Java at IBM through the last 25 years.

    Much as you might consider IBM a little too conservative at times, we embraced Java from day one and have never stepped back. Since the early days, IBM has contributed to the Java process and won many awards for things like having the best Java virtual machines (JVMs), application servers, innovative Java tools, and more. As time moved on, you also see IBM’s influence in the way that Java evolved to become what it is today. Personally, we think it would be hard to find any other single company that has continuously invested so much into the technology, community, and ecosystem we simply call “Java.”

    People tend to forget just what an amazing piece of technology the JVM provides. We take for granted the sophistication of the just-in-time compilers, the garbage collectors, and the platform independence. All this hard-won value comes from many years of invention and innovation. It might surprise you to know that IBM engineers have been technology leaders in JVM matters since day one – and some of us have been around for all that time!

  • Everyone makes a script

    I took the second week of Community Bonding to make some improvements in my development environment. As I have reported before, I use a QEMU VM to develop kernel contributions. I was initially using an Arch VM for development; however, at the beginning of the year, I reconfigured it to use a Debian VM, since my host is a Debian installation - fewer context changes. In this movement, some ends were loose, and I did some workarounds, well… better round it off.

    I also use kworkflow (KW) to ease most of the no-coding tasks included in the day-to-day coding for Linux kernel. The KW automates repetitive steps of a developer’s life, such as compiling and installing my kernel modifications; finding information to format and send patches correctly; mounting or remotely accessing a VM, etc. During the time that preceded the GSoC project submission, I noticed that the feature of installing a kernel inside the VM was incompleted. At that time, I started to use the “remote” option as palliative. Therefore, I spent the last days learning more features and how to hack the kworkflow to improve my development environment (and send it back to the kw project).

  • Watch All The Latest & Greatest Videos from Qt: Qt Virtual Tech Con 2020

    The online event had thousands of attendees gather around to interact with the Qt experts, partners, and community members to learn how to create better, connected applications and UIs.

    A special thank you to all for joining, making Qt awesome, and pivoting quickly during these challenging times.

    Enjoy and Happy 25th anniversary year! Stay tuned later this year for more goodies to come.

  • Daniel Stenberg: AI-powered code submissions

    I’m sure these are still early days and we can’t expect this to be perfected yet, but I would still claim that from the submissions we’ve seen so far that this is useful stuff! After I tweeted about this “event”, several people expressed interest in how well the service performs, so let me elaborate on what we’ve learned already in this early phase. I hope I can back in the future with updates.

    Disclaimers: I’ve been invited to try this service out as an early (beta?) user. No one is saying that this is complete or that it replaces humans. I have no affiliation with the makers of this service other than as a receiver of their submissions to the project I manage. Also: since this service is run by others, I can’t actually tell how much machine vs humans this actually is or how much human “assistance” the AI required to perform these actions.

    I’m looking forward to see if we get more contributions from this AI other than this first batch that we already dealt with, and if so, will the AI get better over time? Will it look at how we adjusted its suggested changes? We know humans adapt like that.

  • GitLab's take on the current state of DevOps

    GitLab, a prominent Git-based DevOps company, has released the results of its fourth annual DevSecOps survey This global survey of over 3,650 respondents found that DevOps rise has led to "sweeping changes in job functions, tool choices, and organization charts within developer, security and operations teams."

    The vast majority of developers are finding DevOps is living up to its promise of faster software releases. According to the survey, nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly with DevOps.

  • Eclipse 2020 IoT developer survey is live

    Last year’s results saw over 1,700 responses, two-thirds of which were professionals working on IoT projects. This year we, Canonical, encourage you to take the Eclipse survey whether you are an enterprise IoT director, a scientist, a hobbyist, or somebody else. We want to understand the opinions of people working in IoT so that we can use the results to guide our own decisions.

    The 2019 survey focused on the requirements, priorities, and perceptions of developer communities. It gave ‘on-the-ground’ insights into how IoT solutions are built, and data on the most popular architectures, technologies, and tools. The 2019 survey indicated that IoT development is fueled by the growth of investments in industrial markets. And it highlighted a developer focus on areas like IoT platforms, home automation, and industrial automation.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel News and Linux Foundation

  • Btrfs on the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6

    Oracle's release of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 (UEK6) is based on the Linux kernel version 5.4. In which Btrfs continues to be a fully supported file-system. Let's look at some of the notable new features and enhancements in Btrfs on UEK6.

  • Fabián Orccón: What I learned about Linux device development: Part I

    I have been reading the firsts three chapters of the Linux Device Drivers book during this week. I have been reading this book in parallel with other book of 600 pages (related to Peruvian economy history since 1889), so the progress I have made on this week is productive enough to me. I have also put in on practice the implementation of the scull driver. The mentioned book is a little bit outdated of course because there are new ways to do things that were added later in the kernel. So the purpose of this post is to show these outdated parts, what is the new way to do it, and also to extend some things that I did not see covered in the book. Do not use mknod When registering a char region with register_chrdev_region you have to pass to it a specific major number and a minor number (in the first argument). The book suggests “your drivers should almost certainly be using alloc_chrdev_region rather than register_chrdev_region”. In fact, it’s better to let the kernel to pick a free major number for you. The annoying part with it is that once you created your driver and loaded it up with the insmod command, the device is not automatically added to the /dev directory. The book tells that when distributing a driver you will have to provide a script that creates the device files manually (usually called MAKEDEV), in this case your script should manually create: /dev/scull0, /dev/scull1, /dev/scull2 and /dev/scull3.

  • Intel Continues Prepping Initial Bits For Compute Express Link Device Support (CXL)

    Recently the Intel open-source Linux developers have begun working on the Compute Express Link support by beginning with the DVSEC (Designated Vendor-Specific Extended Capabilities) handling for CXL devices. This code is needed for identifying CXL-capable devices off the PCI Express bus and lays the basis for their initial CXL bring-up on Linux and the introduction of drivers/pci/cxl.c and related wiring into the kernel's PCI subsystem code.

  • Success Story: Kubernetes Training and Certification Leads to a Consulting Career

    Leonardo Gonçalves da Silva had worked with Linux and open source for 20 years, including contributing to several projects. He was looking to shift his career towards cloud development based on Linux and the Kubernetes framework. He plans to use the scholarship to take the Kubernetes Fundamentals course to provide better service to his clients. In 2017, Leonardo heard about the Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship program and submitted an application. Based on his outstanding experience and contributions to the community, Leonardo was selected as the recipient of a SysAdmin Super Star scholarship, which enabled him to enroll in the Kubernetes Fundamentals training course and to take the Certified Kubernetes Administrator exam.

LibreOffice Conference and Barriers on Windows

  • Annual Report 2019: LibreOffice Conference

    The LibreOffice Conference is the annual gathering of the community, our end-users, developers, and everyone interested in free office software. Every year, it takes place in a different country and is supported by members of the LibreOffice commercial ecosystem. In 2019, the conference was organized in Almeria by the Spanish community, and took place from Tuesday, September 10 to Friday, September 13. Most of the conference took place in the Universidad de Almeria, next to the sea, but some social events and meetups were held in the city itself. Over 100 people from across the globe attended the conference; for several people, it was their first LibreOffice Conference and therefore the first time they could meet other community members in-person.

  • LibreOffice Tuesday T&T: Windows 7 SP1

    In 2020, we still receive complaints from users who cannot install LibreOffice because the system asks them to install Windows 7 SP1. Nine years after the release of Service Pack 1 they are surprised when they are told to update their operating system. Although Windows 7 users are now a minority, the fact that there are people who have unconsciously used their completely unsecure PCs for years is a sign of a global security issue, as these users would not behave in a different way when using a different OS.

Devices With GNU/Linux: BOXiedge, Raspberry Pi and Xiaomi Mi Router

  • Fanless edge server has 24-core Arm SoC and 3-TOPS-per-Watt NPU

    Foxconn, Socionext, and Hailo are launching a fanless “BOXiedge” AI edge server with Socionext’s Linux-driven SynQuacer SC2A11 SoC with 24x Cortex-A53 cores. The system also features an up to 26-TOPS Hailo-8 NPU for analyzing 20 streaming cam feeds in real time. In January, Foxconn, Socionext, and Network Optix announced a BOXiedge AI video analysis solution that combined a Foxconn edge computer equipped with an unnamed AI acceleration card and Socionext’s SC2A11 Arm server SoC. The BOXiedge also incorporated Network Optix’s Ubuntu compatible Nx Witness v4.0 video processing and analytics software. Now Foxconn and Socionext have followed up with a new BOXiedge model that omits the Nx Witness v4.0 stack and replaces the AI card with an up to 26 TOPS Hailo-8 deep learning processor.

  • Make it rain chocolate with a Raspberry Pi-powered dispenser
  • $31 Honor Router 3 WiFi 6+ Router Supports 3000 Mbps Data Rates

    I wrote about the “Most Affordable WiFi 6 Router Yet“, namely Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800, just two days ago, as it sells for around $60 on Aliexpress and 329 CNY ($46) in China. But the Xiaomi router did not hold the top spot for long, as Honor Router 3 WiFi 6 AX3000 router was just launched for 219 CNY (about $31 US) in China.

Screencasts and Audiocasts: Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma, Ubuntu Podcast and Linux Headlines

  • Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma overview

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2020.2 KDE Plasma and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E08 – Black cats

    This week we’ve been live streaming on YouTube. We discuss upgrading home networks and optimising power line adapters, WiFi and broadband connections. A bumper crop of network-related command line love and all your wonderful feedback.

  • 2020-05-20 | Linux Headlines

    Microsoft's Build conference showcases a slew of Linux-related tech, Slackware adds PAM support, Red Hat's Skopeo hits 1.0, The Tor Project unveils a new community portal, and Canonical is developing a progressive release feature for Snapcraft.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6