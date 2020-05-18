Programming: Perl/Raku, Python, Rust, Java and More
What's new on CPAN - April 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
-
The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #061
At first, I thought Product SubArray is easy task. Therefore I went public categorised as Task #1. My definition of easy task is you just start coding without doing any ground work. However when I started coding, I had to take a pause and do processing in my head befoore coding. So then as per my definition, Product SubArray no longer consider as an easy task. After finishing the task in no time once I understood the flow, it turned out to be clean solution. I must confess, my brain still do thinking as per the rules of Perl. I am hoping, one day I could do the mental processing in Raku. The IPv4 Partition task was the tough nut to crack honestly speaking at first. After working out the logic on paper, it becomes easier. Overall, fun and twisting tasks to work on.
-
5 Simple Python Tricks You Need to Know
It would be easier for you or anyone reviewing your code to see elements spread out in your list.
-
Report of May 19th Cubicweb Meeting
-
This Week in Rust 339
-
IBM and Java: The next 25 years
25 years of Java. An amazing milestone for any programming language. For Java and the Java community, this is an especially significant achievement, as many have doubted Java’s staying power. It should be clear to everyone that not only is Java still going strong, but it also has a bright future ahead. Let’s look back a little and also think about what we want to achieve next.
Looking back
Looking backwards can be difficult because, in our industry, we tend to have short memories: not much of what happened five years ago is talked about now, and events from 10 years ago are like talking about the Stone Age! However, it’s hard to exaggerate the level of enthusiasm, passion, and sheer invention that has been generated by Java at IBM through the last 25 years.
Much as you might consider IBM a little too conservative at times, we embraced Java from day one and have never stepped back. Since the early days, IBM has contributed to the Java process and won many awards for things like having the best Java virtual machines (JVMs), application servers, innovative Java tools, and more. As time moved on, you also see IBM’s influence in the way that Java evolved to become what it is today. Personally, we think it would be hard to find any other single company that has continuously invested so much into the technology, community, and ecosystem we simply call “Java.”
People tend to forget just what an amazing piece of technology the JVM provides. We take for granted the sophistication of the just-in-time compilers, the garbage collectors, and the platform independence. All this hard-won value comes from many years of invention and innovation. It might surprise you to know that IBM engineers have been technology leaders in JVM matters since day one – and some of us have been around for all that time!
-
Everyone makes a script
I took the second week of Community Bonding to make some improvements in my development environment. As I have reported before, I use a QEMU VM to develop kernel contributions. I was initially using an Arch VM for development; however, at the beginning of the year, I reconfigured it to use a Debian VM, since my host is a Debian installation - fewer context changes. In this movement, some ends were loose, and I did some workarounds, well… better round it off.
I also use kworkflow (KW) to ease most of the no-coding tasks included in the day-to-day coding for Linux kernel. The KW automates repetitive steps of a developer’s life, such as compiling and installing my kernel modifications; finding information to format and send patches correctly; mounting or remotely accessing a VM, etc. During the time that preceded the GSoC project submission, I noticed that the feature of installing a kernel inside the VM was incompleted. At that time, I started to use the “remote” option as palliative. Therefore, I spent the last days learning more features and how to hack the kworkflow to improve my development environment (and send it back to the kw project).
-
Watch All The Latest & Greatest Videos from Qt: Qt Virtual Tech Con 2020
The online event had thousands of attendees gather around to interact with the Qt experts, partners, and community members to learn how to create better, connected applications and UIs.
A special thank you to all for joining, making Qt awesome, and pivoting quickly during these challenging times.
Enjoy and Happy 25th anniversary year! Stay tuned later this year for more goodies to come.
-
Daniel Stenberg: AI-powered code submissions
I’m sure these are still early days and we can’t expect this to be perfected yet, but I would still claim that from the submissions we’ve seen so far that this is useful stuff! After I tweeted about this “event”, several people expressed interest in how well the service performs, so let me elaborate on what we’ve learned already in this early phase. I hope I can back in the future with updates.
Disclaimers: I’ve been invited to try this service out as an early (beta?) user. No one is saying that this is complete or that it replaces humans. I have no affiliation with the makers of this service other than as a receiver of their submissions to the project I manage. Also: since this service is run by others, I can’t actually tell how much machine vs humans this actually is or how much human “assistance” the AI required to perform these actions.
I’m looking forward to see if we get more contributions from this AI other than this first batch that we already dealt with, and if so, will the AI get better over time? Will it look at how we adjusted its suggested changes? We know humans adapt like that.
-
GitLab's take on the current state of DevOps
GitLab, a prominent Git-based DevOps company, has released the results of its fourth annual DevSecOps survey This global survey of over 3,650 respondents found that DevOps rise has led to "sweeping changes in job functions, tool choices, and organization charts within developer, security and operations teams."
The vast majority of developers are finding DevOps is living up to its promise of faster software releases. According to the survey, nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly with DevOps.
-
Eclipse 2020 IoT developer survey is live
Last year’s results saw over 1,700 responses, two-thirds of which were professionals working on IoT projects. This year we, Canonical, encourage you to take the Eclipse survey whether you are an enterprise IoT director, a scientist, a hobbyist, or somebody else. We want to understand the opinions of people working in IoT so that we can use the results to guide our own decisions.
The 2019 survey focused on the requirements, priorities, and perceptions of developer communities. It gave ‘on-the-ground’ insights into how IoT solutions are built, and data on the most popular architectures, technologies, and tools. The 2019 survey indicated that IoT development is fueled by the growth of investments in industrial markets. And it highlighted a developer focus on areas like IoT platforms, home automation, and industrial automation.
-
