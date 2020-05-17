today's leftovers
“No plan survives contact with the enemy.” This is a quote famously attributed to the Prussian field marshal Helmuth von Moltke. It is also quite applicable to software development: “No code survives contact with the user.”
In mission-critical environments, staggered deployments of software are a crucial part of controlled updates, designed to ensure maximum stability of production applications and services. This allows developers to monitor and observe the adoption of new versions of their tools, as well as enable operational teams to meet compliance and security targets. Until recently, the timing of automatic snap updates was mostly governed by the client side refresh schedule. Now, there is a new experimental feature that gives snap developers the ability to fine-tune rollouts of new revisions – progressive releases.
If you use a VPN, there’s a good chance it runs using OpenVPN or IPsec, which have been the dominant standards for quite a while. WireGuard, however, is giving them a run for their money, and it’s easy to see why. It’s cleanly-coded, connects in a snap, uses heavily-tested modern cryptography, and works with just about everything. WireGuard was even included in the Linux kernel 5.6. Linux creator Linus Torvalds said, “Compared to the horrors that are OpenVPN and IPSec, it’s a work of art.”
To be fair, Willison may not have always been as focused on documentation. But when his company, Lanyrd, was acquired by Eventbrite, he said it made him rethink his code. In his six years at Eventbrite, the company's engineering team grew from 100 to 600, spread across three continents. "We had to learn from the open source community. How do you maintain all of this different software with engineers in different places? And the answer was unit tests, documentation, being really disciplined, and code reviews."
Today Willison maintains 73 open source projects, many of them mostly alone. Yet he still focuses on the same developer hygiene learned at Eventbrite: "I'm taking the lessons I learned from a 600-engineer organization and applying them to a one-engineer organization." The result? "My productivity has gone through the roof." Things that seem like they'd slow him down (like writing good documentation) actually speed up development: "When I come back to the project in two months, everything works, and I know where everything is."
But what if you're not a developer who wants to slow down to write the docs? Or, perhaps even more tellingly, what if you're a developer who isn't capable of writing great docs?
Our team has been hard at work on the latest version of Firefox Reality. In our last two versions, we had a heightened focus on performance and stability. With this release, fans of our browser on standalone VR headsets can enjoy the best of both worlds—a main course of in-demand features, with sides of performance and UI improvements. Firefox Reality 10 is a feature-packed release with something for every VR enthusiast.
But perhaps the most exciting news of this release is we’re releasing in conjunction with our new partner, Pico Interactive! We’re teaming up to bring the latest and greatest in VR browsing to Pico’s headsets, including the Neo 2 – an all-in-one (AIO) device with 6 degrees of freedom (DoF) head and controller tracking. Firefox Reality will be released and shipped with all Pico headsets. Learn more about what this partnership means here. And check out Firefox Reality in the Pico store.
The previous Contribute page on Mozilla.org received around 100,000 views a month and had a 70% bounce rate.
For page engagements just over 1% of those viewers clicked on the “Get Involved” button, taking them to the Mozilla Activate page.
We wanted to change that.
We began this redesign project with a discovery phase. As a result of the strict environment the page would live in, all of our assumption testing had to be carried out through upfront discovery research as opposed to evaluative A/B testing post design.
We started to collate previous findings and analysis, drawing conclusions from past efforts like the Contribute Survey Analysis carried out in 2019.
Ever on the hunt for a more beautiful, simplified writing experience inside WordPress, I jumped at the chance to beta test the new Iceberg plugin. Rich Tabor and Jeffrey Caradang, the same team behind CoBlocks, have created a new markdown editor built on top of Gutenberg that provides the best writing experience for WordPress since core’s retired Distraction Free Writing mode.
Gutenberg designers and engineers have been working for the past two years to bring the writing experience in the editor to a functional place that meets the needs of those who use WordPress primarily for writing. So far the block editor’s Fullscreen mode is incapable of producing the kind of zen writing experience that most writers crave when turning to third-party writing apps.
Iceberg is GPL-licensed and is even available on GitHub for download and collaboration. I asked Tabor what he planned to do if someone proposed that some version of Iceberg be added to core.
“Honestly, I think it would be great if WordPress adopted the same high level of support for writers as Iceberg does,” he said. “Sure it may not be completely ideal economically, but Iceberg is built on an editor built by thousands of hands. If Iceberg is deemed a clever enough solution to be a part of core, then that’s ok. Although I’m positive there’s room to continue experimenting within the realm of empowering writers.”
Programming: Perl/Raku, Python, Rust, Java and More
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
At first, I thought Product SubArray is easy task. Therefore I went public categorised as Task #1. My definition of easy task is you just start coding without doing any ground work. However when I started coding, I had to take a pause and do processing in my head befoore coding. So then as per my definition, Product SubArray no longer consider as an easy task. After finishing the task in no time once I understood the flow, it turned out to be clean solution. I must confess, my brain still do thinking as per the rules of Perl. I am hoping, one day I could do the mental processing in Raku. The IPv4 Partition task was the tough nut to crack honestly speaking at first. After working out the logic on paper, it becomes easier. Overall, fun and twisting tasks to work on.
It would be easier for you or anyone reviewing your code to see elements spread out in your list.
25 years of Java. An amazing milestone for any programming language. For Java and the Java community, this is an especially significant achievement, as many have doubted Java’s staying power. It should be clear to everyone that not only is Java still going strong, but it also has a bright future ahead. Let’s look back a little and also think about what we want to achieve next.
Looking back
Looking backwards can be difficult because, in our industry, we tend to have short memories: not much of what happened five years ago is talked about now, and events from 10 years ago are like talking about the Stone Age! However, it’s hard to exaggerate the level of enthusiasm, passion, and sheer invention that has been generated by Java at IBM through the last 25 years.
Much as you might consider IBM a little too conservative at times, we embraced Java from day one and have never stepped back. Since the early days, IBM has contributed to the Java process and won many awards for things like having the best Java virtual machines (JVMs), application servers, innovative Java tools, and more. As time moved on, you also see IBM’s influence in the way that Java evolved to become what it is today. Personally, we think it would be hard to find any other single company that has continuously invested so much into the technology, community, and ecosystem we simply call “Java.”
People tend to forget just what an amazing piece of technology the JVM provides. We take for granted the sophistication of the just-in-time compilers, the garbage collectors, and the platform independence. All this hard-won value comes from many years of invention and innovation. It might surprise you to know that IBM engineers have been technology leaders in JVM matters since day one – and some of us have been around for all that time!
I took the second week of Community Bonding to make some improvements in my development environment. As I have reported before, I use a QEMU VM to develop kernel contributions. I was initially using an Arch VM for development; however, at the beginning of the year, I reconfigured it to use a Debian VM, since my host is a Debian installation - fewer context changes. In this movement, some ends were loose, and I did some workarounds, well… better round it off.
I also use kworkflow (KW) to ease most of the no-coding tasks included in the day-to-day coding for Linux kernel. The KW automates repetitive steps of a developer’s life, such as compiling and installing my kernel modifications; finding information to format and send patches correctly; mounting or remotely accessing a VM, etc. During the time that preceded the GSoC project submission, I noticed that the feature of installing a kernel inside the VM was incompleted. At that time, I started to use the “remote” option as palliative. Therefore, I spent the last days learning more features and how to hack the kworkflow to improve my development environment (and send it back to the kw project).
The online event had thousands of attendees gather around to interact with the Qt experts, partners, and community members to learn how to create better, connected applications and UIs.
A special thank you to all for joining, making Qt awesome, and pivoting quickly during these challenging times.
Enjoy and Happy 25th anniversary year! Stay tuned later this year for more goodies to come.
I’m sure these are still early days and we can’t expect this to be perfected yet, but I would still claim that from the submissions we’ve seen so far that this is useful stuff! After I tweeted about this “event”, several people expressed interest in how well the service performs, so let me elaborate on what we’ve learned already in this early phase. I hope I can back in the future with updates.
Disclaimers: I’ve been invited to try this service out as an early (beta?) user. No one is saying that this is complete or that it replaces humans. I have no affiliation with the makers of this service other than as a receiver of their submissions to the project I manage. Also: since this service is run by others, I can’t actually tell how much machine vs humans this actually is or how much human “assistance” the AI required to perform these actions.
I’m looking forward to see if we get more contributions from this AI other than this first batch that we already dealt with, and if so, will the AI get better over time? Will it look at how we adjusted its suggested changes? We know humans adapt like that.
GitLab, a prominent Git-based DevOps company, has released the results of its fourth annual DevSecOps survey This global survey of over 3,650 respondents found that DevOps rise has led to "sweeping changes in job functions, tool choices, and organization charts within developer, security and operations teams."
The vast majority of developers are finding DevOps is living up to its promise of faster software releases. According to the survey, nearly 83% of developers report being able to release code more quickly with DevOps.
Last year’s results saw over 1,700 responses, two-thirds of which were professionals working on IoT projects. This year we, Canonical, encourage you to take the Eclipse survey whether you are an enterprise IoT director, a scientist, a hobbyist, or somebody else. We want to understand the opinions of people working in IoT so that we can use the results to guide our own decisions.
The 2019 survey focused on the requirements, priorities, and perceptions of developer communities. It gave ‘on-the-ground’ insights into how IoT solutions are built, and data on the most popular architectures, technologies, and tools. The 2019 survey indicated that IoT development is fueled by the growth of investments in industrial markets. And it highlighted a developer focus on areas like IoT platforms, home automation, and industrial automation.
GNOME: GStreamer and WebKitGTK
If you have used GStreamer you may have used source elements like filesrc or v4l2src. Both of them use an existing source to play back a video, for example, the former takes as an input a video file from the source and the latter takes input from the camera. But, imagine you want to create a video by hand, something like. For example, videotestsrc, the element that displays a test (card) pattern, creates this pattern by filling a buffer by hand.
I will not talk about creating an element similar to videotestsrc. I will show an example program in which you tell programatically to GStreamer what to display at a given timestamp or frame.
WebKitGTK is not only an exciting project for GNOME, but a necessary step in preparing for our GTK4 release. We’ve been growing the project, with a new release just the other day! We have a lot more development to do, and it’s something we are hoping to prioritize. You can let us know if you think WebKitGTK should be a priority by donating today and marking your donation in support of WebKitGTK development.
WebKitGTK is a rendering engine for projects that need any kind of web integration. It can handle HTML/CSS applications and web browsers, and is useful for everything from desktop computers to mobile devices like phones and tablets. We believe the web is for everyone, and we support this belief by making accessibility one of the project’s core principles.
Right now, the main focus is cleaning up the project to make the port to GTK4 smoother. In addition to ensuring there are fast paths for efficient rendering, moving existing users, and incorporating user requirements, this will make it easier for future contributors to find new pathways to get involved.
Kernel News and Linux Foundation
Oracle's release of the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 (UEK6) is based on the Linux kernel version 5.4. In which Btrfs continues to be a fully supported file-system. Let's look at some of the notable new features and enhancements in Btrfs on UEK6.
-
I have been reading the firsts three chapters of the Linux Device Drivers book during this week. I have been reading this book in parallel with other book of 600 pages (related to Peruvian economy history since 1889), so the progress I have made on this week is productive enough to me. I have also put in on practice the implementation of the scull driver.
The mentioned book is a little bit outdated of course because there are new ways to do things that were added later in the kernel. So the purpose of this post is to show these outdated parts, what is the new way to do it, and also to extend some things that I did not see covered in the book.
Do not use mknod When registering a char region with register_chrdev_region you have to pass to it a specific major number and a minor number (in the first argument). The book suggests “your drivers should almost certainly be using alloc_chrdev_region rather than register_chrdev_region”.
In fact, it’s better to let the kernel to pick a free major number for you. The annoying part with it is that once you created your driver and loaded it up with the insmod command, the device is not automatically added to the /dev directory. The book tells that when distributing a driver you will have to provide a script that creates the device files manually (usually called MAKEDEV), in this case your script should manually create: /dev/scull0, /dev/scull1, /dev/scull2 and /dev/scull3.
Recently the Intel open-source Linux developers have begun working on the Compute Express Link support by beginning with the DVSEC (Designated Vendor-Specific Extended Capabilities) handling for CXL devices. This code is needed for identifying CXL-capable devices off the PCI Express bus and lays the basis for their initial CXL bring-up on Linux and the introduction of drivers/pci/cxl.c and related wiring into the kernel's PCI subsystem code.
-
Leonardo Gonçalves da Silva had worked with Linux and open source for 20 years, including contributing to several projects. He was looking to shift his career towards cloud development based on Linux and the Kubernetes framework. He plans to use the scholarship to take the Kubernetes Fundamentals course to provide better service to his clients. In 2017, Leonardo heard about the Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship program and submitted an application.
Based on his outstanding experience and contributions to the community, Leonardo was selected as the recipient of a SysAdmin Super Star scholarship, which enabled him to enroll in the Kubernetes Fundamentals training course and to take the Certified Kubernetes Administrator exam.
