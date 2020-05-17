Mesa: Intel Drivers and Mesa 20.1 RC4
Intel's Mesa Drivers Add A Simple But Effective Helper For Dealing With Incomplete Bug Reports
As a result of increased bug reports where Linux users are reporting Intel graphics hangs but not including the most pertinent details like the Mesa version, the Intel Mesa drivers are now embedding the driver name and Mesa version as part of their error state.
All Intel execbufs will now have a buffer object containing the Intel driver name (Iris, ANV, i965) as well as the Mesa version / Git hash. This then is incorporated as part of the error state so for users forgetting to mention their driver version (or not readily knowing), it's included.
mesa 20.1.0-rc4
Hi all, I'd like to announce the fourth release candidate for the 20.1 branch, Mesa 20.1.0-rc4. As always, please test it and report any issues you may find to https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/issues/new And to help us track issues and merge requests relevant to this branch, please add them to the 20.1.0 release milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/milestones/14 There are still several open issues that we need to close before the final 20.1.0 release, which is currently planned for the 27th, ie. next week. Eric
Mesa 20.1 Could Be Out Next Week If You Help Test RC4
The fourth weekly release candidate is available of Mesa 20.1, the Q2'2020 feature update to the open-source OpenGL / Vulkan driver stack predominantly used by Linux systems. This is the last scheduled release candidate with Mesa 20.1 stable potentially coming out next week if testing goes well and the remaining blocker bugs are addressed.
Mesa 20.1-RC4 has a few fixes to the RADV and ANV Vulkan drivers, implementing the i2bl instruction for Zink, fixes for building the OpenCL target against LLVM 10.0+ with Polly support, limiting where 16x anti-aliasing is exposed for RadeonSI to address an occlusion query issue, and a few other fixes.
