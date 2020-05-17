Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mesa: Intel Drivers and Mesa 20.1 RC4

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of May 2020 09:31:11 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Intel's Mesa Drivers Add A Simple But Effective Helper For Dealing With Incomplete Bug Reports

    As a result of increased bug reports where Linux users are reporting Intel graphics hangs but not including the most pertinent details like the Mesa version, the Intel Mesa drivers are now embedding the driver name and Mesa version as part of their error state.

    All Intel execbufs will now have a buffer object containing the Intel driver name (Iris, ANV, i965) as well as the Mesa version / Git hash. This then is incorporated as part of the error state so for users forgetting to mention their driver version (or not readily knowing), it's included.

  • mesa 20.1.0-rc4
    Hi all,

I'd like to announce the fourth release candidate for the 20.1 branch,
Mesa 20.1.0-rc4.

As always, please test it and report any issues you may find to
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/issues/new

And to help us track issues and merge requests relevant to this branch,
please add them to the 20.1.0 release milestone:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/milestones/14

There are still several open issues that we need to close before the
final 20.1.0 release, which is currently planned for the 27th, ie.
next week.

Eric
  • Mesa 20.1 Could Be Out Next Week If You Help Test RC4

    The fourth weekly release candidate is available of Mesa 20.1, the Q2'2020 feature update to the open-source OpenGL / Vulkan driver stack predominantly used by Linux systems. This is the last scheduled release candidate with Mesa 20.1 stable potentially coming out next week if testing goes well and the remaining blocker bugs are addressed.

    Mesa 20.1-RC4 has a few fixes to the RADV and ANV Vulkan drivers, implementing the i2bl instruction for Zink, fixes for building the OpenCL target against LLVM 10.0+ with Polly support, limiting where 16x anti-aliasing is exposed for RadeonSI to address an occlusion query issue, and a few other fixes.

»

More in Tux Machines

Is Agile compatible with open source development and communities?

I see this question popping up quite often in different conversations. Recently, we had a good discussion about it within my team. The main question was about how to communicate openly with the community, as well as have the space to build a team and work as a team. This can be challenging; for example, when a company or a sponsor pays a part of the contributors to work full time on a project. In this article, I will explain why agile works with the open source development model. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, FLOSS Weekly and TLLTS

  • LHS Episode #346: Project Update Round Table

    Hello and welcome to Episode 346 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts invite listeners on to talk about current projects--open source, amateur radio or otherwise--that they're working on. Several interesting topics evolve out of the conversation from digital modes to Internet linked radio systems to satellite operation. And there's so much more than that. Thank you for tuning in. We hope you find this episode entertaining and informative.

  • FLOSS Weekly 579: MindsDB

    Doc Searls and Dan Lynch talk to Jorge Torres, Co-Founder and CEO of MindsDB. MindsDB is a free, open-source autoML framework to streamline the use of neural networks. It's designed to make it super easy for developers to deploy machine learning in their projects.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 858

    3d printing grammaphone, windows package manager winget, desktop environments vs window managers, stuff going on

Android Leftovers

Media in GTK 4

Showing moving pictures is ever more important. GTK 4 will make it easier for GTK apps to show animations; be that a programmatic animation, a webm file or a live stream. Before looking at animations, it is worth spending a little bit of time on the underlying abstractions that GTK uses for content that can be drawn. In GTK 2 and 3, that was mainly GdkPixbuf: you load a file, and you get a block of pixel data (more or less in a single format). If you wanted to animate it, there is GdkPixbufAnimation, but it is fair to say that it was not a very successful API. GTK 4 brings a new API called GdkPaintable that was inspired by the CSS Houdini effort. It is very flexible—anything that you can plausibly draw can be a GdkPaintable. The content can be resizable (like svg), or change over time (like webm). Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6