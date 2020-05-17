Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Canonical Outs Kernel Update for Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 5.3

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of May 2020 10:45:21 AM Filed under
Linux
Ubuntu

After releasing kernel updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Canonical now also published a kernel security update for Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems that use Linux kernel 5.3 to fix eight vulnerabilities.

The issues fixed in this security update are a race condition (CVE-2019-19769) discovered by Tristan Madani in Linux kernel’s file locking implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Is Agile compatible with open source development and communities?

I see this question popping up quite often in different conversations. Recently, we had a good discussion about it within my team. The main question was about how to communicate openly with the community, as well as have the space to build a team and work as a team. This can be challenging; for example, when a company or a sponsor pays a part of the contributors to work full time on a project. In this article, I will explain why agile works with the open source development model. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, FLOSS Weekly and TLLTS

  • LHS Episode #346: Project Update Round Table

    Hello and welcome to Episode 346 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts invite listeners on to talk about current projects--open source, amateur radio or otherwise--that they're working on. Several interesting topics evolve out of the conversation from digital modes to Internet linked radio systems to satellite operation. And there's so much more than that. Thank you for tuning in. We hope you find this episode entertaining and informative.

  • FLOSS Weekly 579: MindsDB

    Doc Searls and Dan Lynch talk to Jorge Torres, Co-Founder and CEO of MindsDB. MindsDB is a free, open-source autoML framework to streamline the use of neural networks. It's designed to make it super easy for developers to deploy machine learning in their projects.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 858

    3d printing grammaphone, windows package manager winget, desktop environments vs window managers, stuff going on

Android Leftovers

Media in GTK 4

Showing moving pictures is ever more important. GTK 4 will make it easier for GTK apps to show animations; be that a programmatic animation, a webm file or a live stream. Before looking at animations, it is worth spending a little bit of time on the underlying abstractions that GTK uses for content that can be drawn. In GTK 2 and 3, that was mainly GdkPixbuf: you load a file, and you get a block of pixel data (more or less in a single format). If you wanted to animate it, there is GdkPixbufAnimation, but it is fair to say that it was not a very successful API. GTK 4 brings a new API called GdkPaintable that was inspired by the CSS Houdini effort. It is very flexible—anything that you can plausibly draw can be a GdkPaintable. The content can be resizable (like svg), or change over time (like webm). Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6