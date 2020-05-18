Games: DRM, Akurra, Volcanoids, Northgard
Denuvo Anti-Cheat to support Steam Play Proton, being removed from DOOM Eternal
Some really good news for PC gamers everywhere, as it seems one small battle against invasive anti-cheat has been won.
Recently, DOOM Eternal gained the brand new Denuvo Anti-Cheat tech, which is not to be confused with their usual DRM tech. This addition entirely broke it in the Steam Play Proton compatibility later for Linux and enraged the wider PC community for being added after the game was already released. Just take a look at how the user reviews went on Steam…
Retro block-pushing puzzler Akurra to get Linux support
Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, Akurra from developer Jason Newman looks like a wonderful retro block-pushing puzzle adventure and they plan Linux support.
Inspired by games like Chip's Challenge, Star Tropics, Sokoban, and Zelda it's got a lot to live up to but it already looks like a lot of fun. You push blocks to cover pits and avoid spikes, explore caves, go hunting for keys while riding on sea turtles and find secrets.
Steampunk base-builder Volcanoids adds online co-op
Volcanoids is pure joy if you love steampunk and great big machines, as it combines the two together and now it has online co-op. Probably one of the most unique survival base-building experiences, especially with your base being something that goes with you on your adventures.
Released yesterday was online co-op support, along with a brand new trailer to show it off, and I will admit my own hype for it has increasingly somewhat dramatically after watching it. This was the most requested featured for Volcanoids and it's an obvious fit for such a base-builder. Currently it only supports a max of 4 people.
Viking strategy game Northgard arrives on GOG with a discount
In Northgard you take control of a clan, trying to try to settle new lands while dealing with all the other clans also wanting riches. It added Linux support on Steam back in 2018 and now it's also finally available on GOG.com.
Canonical Outs Kernel Update for Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 5.3
After releasing kernel updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Canonical now also published a kernel security update for Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems that use Linux kernel 5.3 to fix eight vulnerabilities. The issues fixed in this security update are a race condition (CVE-2019-19769) discovered by Tristan Madani in Linux kernel’s file locking implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service.
