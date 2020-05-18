today's howtos
How to generate certificate signing request(CSR) in Linux
SSH Agent Explained
The SSH agent is a central part of OpenSSH. In this post, I'll explain what the agent is, how to use it, and how it works to keep your keys safe. I'll also describe agent forwarding and how it works. I'll help you reduce your risk when using agent forwarding, and I'll share an alternative to agent forwarding that you can use when accessing your internal hosts through bastions.
How to Install and Configure Memcached on Ubuntu
How to Install LEMP Stack with PhpMyAdmin in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install LAMP Stack with PhpMyAdmin in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Enable SSH in Ubuntu 20.04 Step by Step Tutorial for Beginners
How to Add SWAP Space in Ubuntu 20.04 – Google Cloud
Today in Techrights
Games: DRM, Akurra, Volcanoids, Northgard
Canonical Outs Kernel Update for Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 5.3
After releasing kernel updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Canonical now also published a kernel security update for Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems that use Linux kernel 5.3 to fix eight vulnerabilities. The issues fixed in this security update are a race condition (CVE-2019-19769) discovered by Tristan Madani in Linux kernel’s file locking implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service.
