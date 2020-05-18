Today in Techrights
- A Simple English and Annotated Translation of Open [sic] Letter to Hobbyists
- My Way, by Bill Gates
- They Tell Us Microsoft is Different Now…
- Lock-in of Lock-down
- Version Inflation and Paid-for Media Hype (Googlebombing the Word Linux) Won’t Save WSL, the EEE Against GNU/Linux That Has Had Pathetic ‘Success’
- Further Complications Ahead for Team UPC as Unitary Patent-Type Plans Become Untenable and Complaints Pile Up
- Microsoft ‘Bought’ ZDNet’s ‘Linux’ Section
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 20, 2020
- Links 20/5/2020: EA Picks GPLv3 for Old Code and Microsoft ‘Steals’ MAUI
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Games: DRM, Akurra, Volcanoids, Northgard
Canonical Outs Kernel Update for Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 5.3
After releasing kernel updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Canonical now also published a kernel security update for Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems that use Linux kernel 5.3 to fix eight vulnerabilities. The issues fixed in this security update are a race condition (CVE-2019-19769) discovered by Tristan Madani in Linux kernel’s file locking implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service.
