5 Best Free Linux Simple Backup Software
Surveys suggest that up to 90% of home computer users do not back up their data. That is a pretty frightening statistic bearing in mind how valuable and precious users’ files are. Computer users who do not backup their files are at risk of losing all of their personal and irreplaceable documents. The hard drive in a PC can malfunction at any time, sometimes without any warning at all. Alternatively, the computer’s hard disk can be damaged by an accident, a fire, flood, power cut, or infected by a virus.
If that situation ever occurs (without a backup), the only way to recover documents may be to employ a data recovery company. Their services are extremely expensive, and they may only be able to recover some documents. Your priceless photo albums of your children taking their first steps, your personal videos of your dream vacation to the Seychelles, important document files, emails and spreadsheets, as well as your entire multimedia collection could be lost forever. Even the loss of the boring stuff, such as information used to compile your tax returns, could cause you a real headache. We hope you are never in that situation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 242 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Games: DRM, Akurra, Volcanoids, Northgard
Canonical Outs Kernel Update for Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04 LTS Systems Running Linux 5.3
After releasing kernel updates for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Canonical now also published a kernel security update for Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) systems that use Linux kernel 5.3 to fix eight vulnerabilities. The issues fixed in this security update are a race condition (CVE-2019-19769) discovered by Tristan Madani in Linux kernel’s file locking implementation, which could allow a local attacker to either expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago