Gaming
  • Open Joystick Display, a gamepad input HUD has been discontinued

    Open Joystick Display is a free and open source HUD, one that can display your gamepad input on top of a video feed for video creators and livestreaming - sadly it's being discontinued.

    The original developer didn't go deep into their reasoning, other than no longer having the time or money to support it due to some recent life events. A shame but the good news is that since it's open source using a BSD license, anyone can pick it up and fork it to continue it on.

  • G2A has paid Wube Software over illegitimate Factorio keys

    Last year, the website G2A once again went into the spotlight due to their market place allowing anyone to sell game keys and often they're from dubious sources. Now G2A has given an update.

    In 2019, G2A said in in a blog post that they would pay 10x the cost of chargebacks as a result of any stolen keys sold through G2A. This follows on from many developers being unhappy with them. This required any interested developer to work with G2A on it and they were going to hire an external auditor to do it.

    In the now updated blog post titled "Keeping our promise", G2A announced that Wube Software who make Factorio were the only developer to take them up on the offer and a settlement was reached.However, they were unable to find an external auditor so they did the audit themselves. G2A finally admit they actually had stolen keys! Against the list of 321 illegitimate keys provided, they found 198 keys were sold on G2A.

  • Supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM is getting a demo

    Arriving next month for the Steam Games Festival, the upcoming supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM will give us a peak behind the door with a 2-hour long demo.

    From the creators of cult sleeper hit Scratches and the haunting Serena, comes a chilling journey into the darkest depths of your mind. ASYLUM is an ambitious and intricate horror adventure casting you into the hallucinatory setting of the Hanwell Mental Institute, a silent witness to unimaginable atrocities that transpired between its endless corridors.

  • Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos brings a modern touch to the classic roguelike

    ADOM is a classic roguelike, one loved by a great many people but it's also not the most inviting. Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos aims to change that, reinventing it for the modern era. It's being made from the original ADOM creators too, so it will be a faithful remake.

    It was originally announced quite a few years ago, and I honestly haven't kept up with it. Sometimes it can be fun when that happens, as you get a nice surprise when it's nearing release. It just recently had a Steam page go live and they firmly plan Linux support with it.

  • Firefighting game Embr is Stadia's first Early Access title, it's good fun

    Out today is Embr, an amusing game that makes a bit of a joke of the gig economy by letting anyone be a firefighter. Available on Stadia so you can easily play it on a Linux desktop, it's their first Early Access game.

    The idea of the game is simple with you taking on jobs to fight fires, which includes saving people from burning buildings. You do this using whatever means necessary because you're not exactly a professional. Think of it like the Uber or Deliveroo of firefighting and you get the idea. Smash windows, doors, throw people out of windows onto trampolines and much more. It's pretty hilarious.

Security Leftovers

  • A remote code execution vulnerability in qmail

    Just in case anybody out there is still using qmail: a remote code execution vulnerability has just been disclosed. Its CVE number is CVE-2005-1513 because, as it turns out, the problem was reported 15 years ago but the fix was refused by the maintainer. "As a proof of concept, we developed a reliable, local and remote exploit against Debian's qmail package in its default configuration. This proof of concept requires 4GB of disk space and 8GB of memory, and allows an attacker to execute arbitrary shell commands as any user, except root (and a few system users who do not own their home directory)."

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (keycloak, qemu, and thunderbird), Debian (dovecot), Fedora (abcm2ps and oddjob), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm, java-1.8.0-ibm, and kernel-rt), SUSE (ant, bind, and freetype2), and Ubuntu (bind9 and linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.3, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.3, linux-gke-5.3,linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.3, linux-raspi2 ).

  • A review of open-source software supply chain attacks

    Here's a preprint paper from Marc Ohm, Henrik Plate, Arnold Sykosch, and Michael Meier looking at attacks on language-specific repositories. "Recent years saw a number of supply chain attacks that leverage the increasing use of open source during software development, which is facilitated by dependency managers that automatically resolve, download and install hundreds of open source packages throughout the software life cycle.

  • Backstabber's Knife Collection: A Review of Open Source Software Supply Chain Attacks

    A software supply chain attack is characterized by the injection of malicious code into a software package in order to compromise dependent systems further down the chain. Recent years saw a number of supply chain attacks that leverage the increasing use of open source during software development, which is facilitated by dependency managers that automatically resolve, download and install hundreds of open source packages throughout the software life cycle. This paper presents a dataset of 174 malicious software packages that were used in real-world attacks on open source software supply chains, and which were distributed via the popular package repositories npm, PyPI, and RubyGems. Those packages, dating from November 2015 to November 2019, were manually collected and analyzed. The paper also presents two general attack trees to provide a structured overview about techniques to inject malicious code into the dependency tree of downstream users, and to execute such code at different times and under different conditions. This work is meant to facilitate the future development of preventive and detective safeguards by open source and research communities.

Android Leftovers

Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Performance On The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

While most of you are well aware how Linux often slaughters Microsoft Windows performance on high-end desktop and platform servers with large core counts, on smaller systems it can be a different story and often comes down to the particular workloads and any peculiarities of the hardware under test. With recently buying the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14) for our AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux benchmarking, here are some benchmarks for how that Zen 2 laptop is comparing with different workloads between Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Renoir with its eight cores and Vega graphics were running within the Lenovo IdeaPad with 2 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, 512GB Samsung NVMe SSD, and 1080p panel. I have been quite impressed by the Ryzen 7 4700U performance so far under Linux as my lone Zen 2 laptop so far for testing. Read more

Open source Raspberry Pi cluster software helps you evaluate cloud edge deployments

RackN has launched an open source “Edge Lab” reference architecture for building automated, multi-node Raspberry Pi clusters using its Digital Rebar platform for evaluating edge computing systems or emulating cloud platforms. RackN has posted open source code, instructions, and hardware recommendations on GitHub for setting up a Raspberry Pi cluster that works with its RackN Digital Rebar Platform (DRP). Users can launch an automated Digital Rebar Provisioning cluster with 4x or 8x network-switched Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs and cluster kits for as little as $500. Read more

