Games: Open Joystick Display, G2A, ASYLUM, ADOM, Embr
Open Joystick Display, a gamepad input HUD has been discontinued
Open Joystick Display is a free and open source HUD, one that can display your gamepad input on top of a video feed for video creators and livestreaming - sadly it's being discontinued.
The original developer didn't go deep into their reasoning, other than no longer having the time or money to support it due to some recent life events. A shame but the good news is that since it's open source using a BSD license, anyone can pick it up and fork it to continue it on.
G2A has paid Wube Software over illegitimate Factorio keys
Last year, the website G2A once again went into the spotlight due to their market place allowing anyone to sell game keys and often they're from dubious sources. Now G2A has given an update.
In 2019, G2A said in in a blog post that they would pay 10x the cost of chargebacks as a result of any stolen keys sold through G2A. This follows on from many developers being unhappy with them. This required any interested developer to work with G2A on it and they were going to hire an external auditor to do it.
In the now updated blog post titled "Keeping our promise", G2A announced that Wube Software who make Factorio were the only developer to take them up on the offer and a settlement was reached.However, they were unable to find an external auditor so they did the audit themselves. G2A finally admit they actually had stolen keys! Against the list of 321 illegitimate keys provided, they found 198 keys were sold on G2A.
Supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM is getting a demo
Arriving next month for the Steam Games Festival, the upcoming supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM will give us a peak behind the door with a 2-hour long demo.
From the creators of cult sleeper hit Scratches and the haunting Serena, comes a chilling journey into the darkest depths of your mind. ASYLUM is an ambitious and intricate horror adventure casting you into the hallucinatory setting of the Hanwell Mental Institute, a silent witness to unimaginable atrocities that transpired between its endless corridors.
Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos brings a modern touch to the classic roguelike
ADOM is a classic roguelike, one loved by a great many people but it's also not the most inviting. Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos aims to change that, reinventing it for the modern era. It's being made from the original ADOM creators too, so it will be a faithful remake.
It was originally announced quite a few years ago, and I honestly haven't kept up with it. Sometimes it can be fun when that happens, as you get a nice surprise when it's nearing release. It just recently had a Steam page go live and they firmly plan Linux support with it.
Firefighting game Embr is Stadia's first Early Access title, it's good fun
Out today is Embr, an amusing game that makes a bit of a joke of the gig economy by letting anyone be a firefighter. Available on Stadia so you can easily play it on a Linux desktop, it's their first Early Access game.
The idea of the game is simple with you taking on jobs to fight fires, which includes saving people from burning buildings. You do this using whatever means necessary because you're not exactly a professional. Think of it like the Uber or Deliveroo of firefighting and you get the idea. Smash windows, doors, throw people out of windows onto trampolines and much more. It's pretty hilarious.
