This DIY laptop costs as much as a MacBook Air — How is it selling so well?
Storage can either be via an SSD in the M.2 socket or there is an SD slot as well. The company views the latter as a nice option for those with particularly sensitive data that could run a separate OS or leave their sensitive work on that SD card to be easily removed when traveling.
The MNT Reform features a full HD 12.5-inch IPS display and while it lacks any USB-C ports, it has an abundance of USB Type-A with three external USB 3.0 ports and 2 USB 2.0 ports inside. It also includes HDMI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, gigabit ethernet, and a power input jack.
The keyboard is a point of pride for the MNT Reform team, this laptop isn't shooting for any thin and light awards which leaves plenty of room for the mechanical keyboard with Hailh Choc Brown switches and a dimmable backlight. It should make for a pretty untouchable laptop typing experience.
Related (Purism): Anti-interdiction Update: Six Month Retrospective
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1225 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Performance On The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
While most of you are well aware how Linux often slaughters Microsoft Windows performance on high-end desktop and platform servers with large core counts, on smaller systems it can be a different story and often comes down to the particular workloads and any peculiarities of the hardware under test. With recently buying the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14) for our AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux benchmarking, here are some benchmarks for how that Zen 2 laptop is comparing with different workloads between Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Renoir with its eight cores and Vega graphics were running within the Lenovo IdeaPad with 2 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, 512GB Samsung NVMe SSD, and 1080p panel. I have been quite impressed by the Ryzen 7 4700U performance so far under Linux as my lone Zen 2 laptop so far for testing.
Open source Raspberry Pi cluster software helps you evaluate cloud edge deployments
RackN has launched an open source “Edge Lab” reference architecture for building automated, multi-node Raspberry Pi clusters using its Digital Rebar platform for evaluating edge computing systems or emulating cloud platforms. RackN has posted open source code, instructions, and hardware recommendations on GitHub for setting up a Raspberry Pi cluster that works with its RackN Digital Rebar Platform (DRP). Users can launch an automated Digital Rebar Provisioning cluster with 4x or 8x network-switched Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs and cluster kits for as little as $500.
We live in a Sad World...
We live in a Sad World – Purism Anti-Interdiction Services are (Somewhat) Popular