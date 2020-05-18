CAINE: The Best Digital Forensics Tool

CAINE is a professional open-source forensic platform that integrates powerful scripts into its GUI. The tool is an Italian GNU/Linux live distribution, which offers an operational environment for forensic investigative processes, including preservation, collection, examination, and analysis. The platform is a live Linux distribution, and users can boot it using a flash drive or an optical disk. It can also be run on memory. There are a few other installation options that involve physical as well as virtual systems. To download CAINE, visit the CAINE Live download page. It is now in its 11th version, which can be booted on UEFI/UEFI+Secure and Legacy BIOS. Also, it allows the platform to be installed on older as well as new operating systems, including Windows NT, Linux, and even Windows 10.

NuTyX 11.5 available with cards 2.4.115

I'm very pleased to announce the new NuTyX 11.5 release. The 64-bit version contains about 700 packages upgraded. The 32-bit version of NuTyX, still actively supported. In the newest release, base NuTyX comes with the Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel 4.19.123 (4.9.224 for the 32-bit version). For 64-bit systems,the kernel release 5.6.13 is also available. Changelogs for the kernels are available here: kernel 4.19.123 changlog kernel 5.6.13 changelog The gnu c library, glibc, is now glibc 2.31 The graphical server is xorg-server 1.20.8. The mesa lib is 20.0.6, gtk3 is 3.24.20, and qt has been updated to 5.14.2. Python interpreters 3.8.3 and 2.7.18 have been included in this release. The MATE Desktop Environment comes in 1.24.0, the latest version. The XFCE Desktop Environment comes in 4.14.1, the latest version. The KDE Plasma Desktop is now 5.18.5, the Framework is now 5.70.0 and applications are now 20.04.1 Available browsers are: firefox 76.0.1, falkon 3.1.0, epiphany 3.36.1, etc Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 68.8.0, Scribus 1.5.5, libreoffice 6.4.3.2, gimp 2.10.18, etc.

Denemo Sheet Music Notation Program Brings Latest Release

Denemo – a sheet music creation program that brings the latest release with bug fixes and improvements.