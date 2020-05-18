Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of May 2020 06:17:31 PM

I'm very pleased to announce the new NuTyX 11.5 release.

The 64-bit version contains about 700 packages upgraded.

The 32-bit version of NuTyX, still actively supported.

In the newest release, base NuTyX comes with the Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel 4.19.123 (4.9.224 for the 32-bit version).

For 64-bit systems,the kernel release 5.6.13 is also available.

Changelogs for the kernels are available here: kernel 4.19.123 changlog kernel 5.6.13 changelog

The gnu c library, glibc, is now glibc 2.31

The graphical server is xorg-server 1.20.8.

The mesa lib is 20.0.6, gtk3 is 3.24.20, and qt has been updated to 5.14.2.

Python interpreters 3.8.3 and 2.7.18 have been included in this release.

The MATE Desktop Environment comes in 1.24.0, the latest version.

The XFCE Desktop Environment comes in 4.14.1, the latest version.

The KDE Plasma Desktop is now 5.18.5, the Framework is now 5.70.0 and applications are now 20.04.1

Available browsers are: firefox 76.0.1, falkon 3.1.0, epiphany 3.36.1, etc

Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 68.8.0, Scribus 1.5.5, libreoffice 6.4.3.2, gimp 2.10.18, etc.