Mobility as we know it is about to change forever. Early stages of autonomous driving, the connected car, and electrification are no longer future ideas but realities on the road today. As the speed of innovation increases across the automotive industry, vehicles are now as much software platforms as chassis and engines. This fundamental shift away from hardware dominated to software-defined vehicles means there is a need to completely rethink the customer experience that the future best-selling vehicles need to deliver. [...] By combining Elektrobit’s automotive experience with our leadership in delivering mission-critical Linux and container technologies, we aim to provide a future software platform for automobiles that fulfills key requirements around openness and transparency, seamless system updates over the air, all through a broad open source community that provides constant innovation and a large talent pool.

While cutting-edge technologies may be the most appropriate for solving increasingly sophisticated business problems, companies need easy-to-use solutions. Simplifying modernization to facilitate its consumption by companies is one of the goals of the open-source software company SUSE. “We have to curate and prepare and filter all the open-source innovation that [enterprises] can benefit from, because that takes time to understand how that can match your needs and fix your problems,” said Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo (pictured, left), president of engineering and innovation at SUSE. “It is SUSE … working in the open-source projects, innovating them, but with customers in mind.”

Mozilla's Mixed Reality team is excited to announce the first public release of Firefox Reality in the Microsoft store. We announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 that we were working with Microsoft to bring a mixed reality browser to the HoloLens 2 platform, and we're proud to share the result of that collaboration. Firefox Reality is an experimental browser for a promising new platform, and this initial release focuses on exposing the powerful AR capabilities of HoloLens 2 devices to web developers through the new WebXR standard.

Google released Chrome 83 on Tuesday after skipping version 82 entirely due to coronavirus-related challenges, bringing with it security for DNS queries, a revised extension interface that developers dislike, and a few other features. The latest iteration of Google's browser implements DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), a way to prevent domain-name queries from being observed on the network, between the browser and the DNS server, at least. Traditionally, DNS queries and replies sent using TCP or UDP are not encrypted, even when internet users are interacting with websites over an encrypted HTTPS connection. DoH was proposed to improve privacy and security by wrapping TLS encryption around the DNS queries that convert human-friendly domain names, like theregister.co.uk, into network addresses computers can connect to, such as 104.18.5.22. Google has been testing DoH since Chrome 78 last year, and is now rolling it out proper. Mozilla has been doing the same in its Firefox browser, and in February made DoH available to US Firefox users by default.

After delays to Chrome version 81 in March, and the scrapping of version 82 a month later, this week sees the early arrival of Chrome 83 with a longer list of new security features than originally planned. As browser updates go, it’s a lot to take in although some of them are more tweaks to existing features than anything radically new. It’s hard to pick out a single big feature, although for some it will be upgraded support for DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), a privacy technology that makes it much harder for third parties (ISPs, the Government, malevolent parties) to see which web domains someone is visiting. See our previous coverage for more explanation of the benefits of DoH (and forthcoming support for it in Windows 10) but be aware that Google still doesn’t make using this as easy as it should be.

Earlier this month, an MPA takedown notice pulled Popcorn Time's GitHub repository offline. The Hollywood group, which also represents Netflix, argued that the code facilitates mass copyright infringement. While that may be the case, Popcorn Time filed a counternotice arguing that they own the code. Faced with contradicting requests, Github has now reinstated the repository.

I think a good rule of thumb is to keep Zoom calls restricted to four people or fewer and 30 minutes or shorter. And even with four people, do email if you can, phone calls if you must and Zoom only if there's some really good reason for it.

The response to COVID-19 by governing institutions has altered the lives and practices of people across the nation, including the students, faculty, and staff in higher education. One of the biggest changes in educational institutions has been the increased reliance on Zoom conferences in-place of traditional face-to-face classroom meetings. For example, in May 2020, the website for Ohlone College, a community college in Fremont, CA, had an announcement that read, “IMPORTANT: All classes will be held online during the 2020 Summer Term. Classes that have scheduled meeting days and times will meet via ConferZoom online.”

Blix Inc., a leading provider of messaging solutions to consumers and businesses, today announces its popular BlueMail client is now compatible with Debian and Red Hat Linux. With this expansion, BlueMail is now available on a dozen Linux distributions, including Arch Linux, CentOS, elementaryOS, Fedora, KDE Neon, Kubuntu, Manjaro, Linux Mint, openSUSE and Ubuntu. As the world faces an increasingly remote workforce, this expansion brings BlueMail's cross-platform productivity and safety features to a global network of consumers, companies, and IT business leaders.

Open source artificial intelligence projects don't always get a lot of publicity, but they play a vital role in the development of artificial intelligence. Because these open source projects are often pursued as passion projects by developers (sometimes in colleges and universities), the advances are creative and particularly forward looking. Typically freed from the constraints of a corporate setting (though some are supported by companies), these open source AI projects can dream big - and often deliver ground breaking machine learning and AI advances. Also important: the advances from these leading open source AI projects fuel the larger AI sector. That is, a new idea from this month's AI project ends up next year (or even next month) in a high end AI solution sold by a company. Remember, if you know of additional top open source AI tools that should be on this list, please include them in the comments section below.

With the benefits of Kubernetes now well established in the containerisation space, its adoption continues to exponentially increase. However, as developers and enterprises alike turn to Kubernetes for more and more types of use cases, available Kubernetes solutions often fail to meet their exact needs. Canonical’s extensive Kubernetes portfolio is centered around Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s, designed to provide full flexibility from cloud to edge in order to facilitate efficient innovation and scaling.

Today, we are pleased to announce the release of MauiKit and Maui Apps 1.1.1!. Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject. If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome. The Maui Project is free and open-source software incubated by the KDE Community and developed by Nitrux Latinoamericana.

Linux releases and software updates, as every year, April almost never passes without a new event in Linux and open source world. This year, The month "overlooked us" with interesting events about Linux and open-source. So what is this events and news? This is what you will know in the following lines. Have a pleasant reading.

We react to recently proposed Home Assistant changes, Alex attempts an extreme remote install, and we take a look at HomelabOS. Plus why Chris continues to collect Raspberry Pi's at an alarming rate.

Programming Leftovers Subinterpreters for Python A project that has been floating around in the Python world for a number of years is now working its way toward inclusion into the language—or not. "Subinterpreters", which are separate Python interpreters that can currently be created via the C API for extensions, are seen by some as a way to get a more Go-like concurrency model for Python. The first step toward that goal is to expose that API in the standard library. But there are questions about whether subinterpreters are actually a desirable feature for Python at all, as well as whether the hoped-for concurrency improvements will materialize.

Wing Tips: Conditional Breakpoints Wing's Python Debugger This Wing Tip describes how to use conditional breakpoints in Wing Pro to stop in Python code only when certain conditions are true. This is useful for isolating a single case out of many that may be processed by the same code in a particular run, in order to investigate how that case is being handled. Conditional breakpoints are also a great way to select the runtime state for which you want to write new Python code, with the ability to immediately try out what you write.

Santiago Zarate: Looking for exceptions with awk Sometimes you just need to search using awk or want to use plain bash to search for an exception in a log file, it’s hard to go into google, stack overflow, duck duck go, or any other place to do a search, and find nothing, or at least a solution that fits your needs.

The state of the AWK AWK is a text-processing language with a history spanning more than 40 years. It has a POSIX standard, several conforming implementations, and is still surprisingly relevant in 2020 — both for simple text processing tasks and for wrangling "big data". The recent release of GNU Awk 5.1 seems like a good reason to survey the AWK landscape, see what GNU Awk has been up to, and look at where AWK is being used these days. The language was created at Bell Labs in 1977. Its name comes from the initials of the original authors: Alfred Aho, Peter Weinberger, and Brian Kernighan. A Unix tool to the core, AWK is designed to do one thing well: to filter and transform lines of text. It's commonly used to parse fields from log files, transform output from other tools, and count occurrences of words and fields. Aho summarized AWK's functionality succinctly: AWK reads the input a line at a time. A line is scanned for each pattern in the program, and for each pattern that matches, the associated action is executed.

NuShell: the shell where traditional Unix meets modern development, written in Rust Shells have been around forever and, for better or for worse, haven’t changed much since their inception. Until NuShell appeared to reinvent shells and defy our muscle memory. It brought some big changes, which include rethinking how pipelines work, structured input/output, and plugins. We wanted to learn more about NuShell so we interviewed both of its creators: Jonathan Turner and Yehuda Katz.

Marcin 'hrw' Juszkiewicz: From a diary of AArch64 porter — firefighting When I was a kid there was a children’s book about Wojtek who wanted to be firefighter. It is part of culture for my generation. I never wanted to follow Wojtek’s dreams. But during last years I became firefighter. And this is not a good thing in a long term. CI failures During last months we (Linaro) took care of AArch64 support in OpenStack infrastructure. There are nodes with CentOS 7 and 8, Debian ‘stretch’ and ‘buster, Ubuntu ‘xenial’, ‘bionic’ and ‘focal’. And several CI jobs in some projects (Disk Image Builder, Kolla, Nova and some other).

What's coming in Go 1.15 Go 1.15, the 16th major version of the Go programming language, is due out on August 1. It will be a release with fewer changes than usual, but many of the major changes are behind-the-scenes or in the tooling: for example, there is a new linker, which will speed up build times and reduce the size of binaries. In addition, there are performance improvements to the language's runtime, changes to the architectures supported, and some updates to the standard library. Overall, it should be a solid upgrade for the language. Since the release of Go 1.0, the Go team has consistently shipped improvements to the tooling and the standard library with each version, but has always been conservative about language changes. Many other languages ship significant language features every release, but Go has only shipped a few minor ones in the versions since 1.0. This is a conscious design choice: since the 1.0 release, the emphasis from the team has been stability and simplicity. The Go 1 compatibility promise guarantees that all programs written for Go 1.0 will continue to run correctly, unchanged, for all 1.x versions. Go programmers usually see this as a good thing — their programs continue to "just work", but generally get consistently faster.

Daniel Holbach: Gitops Days - Day 1 playlist What a brilliant day 1 of GitOps Days it was. Weeks of hard work from a great team went into this, as was quite apparent. Minor glitches, some last minute shuffling of speakers, but apart from that very very seamless. (You can still sign up and get links to the recordings.)

Automating tasks in Qt Creator My first project when I entered KDAB was the migration of a multi-million lines Motif application to Qt… feels quite scary said like that. Fortunately, migrations from any toolkit to Qt is something KDAB has been doing from the beginning, and has lots of experience with. You may be wondering what this has to do with automating tasks in Qt Creator, or why I have a new entry in my Qt Creator locator… keep up with me and everything will be clear shortly.