Programming: Perl, Python, Java and JavaScript
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 61: Max Subarray Product and IP Address Partition
These are some answers to the Week 61 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
-
Dataquest: New Course: NumPy for Data Engineers
We've just launched a new interactive online course that'll take you from zero to pro with NumPy in the context of data engineering — dive in!
-
Switch A Django Project To Use Pytest - Building SaaS #57
In this episode, I replaced the default Django test runner to use pytest. We walked through installation, configuration, how to change tests, and the benefits that come from using pytest.
We started by looking at the current state of the test suite to provide a baseline to compare against. After that, I went to PyPI to find the version of pytest-django that we wanted to install. I added the package to my requirements-dev.txt and installed the update.
-
Oracle’s Linux Team Wishes the Java Community a Happy 25th
From one open source community to another, Oracle’s Linux team would like to congratulate the Java community on its 25th anniversary! Java has an impressive history. It was a breakthrough in programming languages, allowing developers to write once and have code run anywhere. And, it has enabled developers to create a myriad of innovative solutions that help run our world. Read Georges Saab’s post to learn more.
Both open source technologies, Java and Linux benefit from communities that collectively drive their advancements. While the technologies aren’t similar, there are areas where both work together and complement each other.
One area is Java’s support for Linux HugePages. Using Linux HugePages can improve system performance by reducing the amount of resources needed to manage memory. The result of less overhead in the system means more resources are available for Java and the Java app, which can make both run faster.
-
New Training Course Advances Knowledge to Encourage Node.js Application Development Careers
LFW211, developed in conjunction with the OpenJS Foundation, is geared toward developers who wish to master and demonstrate Node.js specialization, in particular for creating Node.js applications. The course provides core skills for effectively harnessing a broad range of Node.js capabilities at depth, equipping developers with rigorous foundational skills and knowledge that will translate to building any kind of Node.js application or library.
-
Welcome PDF Quirk
How often have you scanned a letter, a certificate or whatever and looked for the right way to call $UTILITY to convert it to a PDF that can be shared via internet? For this very common use case I could not find a tool to make that really easy for the Linux desktop. Given my mission to help making the Linux desktop more common in the small business world (do you know Kraft?) I spent some time starting this little project. Please welcome PDF Quirk, the desktop app to easily create PDFs out of images from storage or directly from the scanner!
Open source project to build RPi powered smart delivery boxes to avoid Covid-19 contact
Techbase has launched a #CoronaIoT project that plans to build a wireless-enabled, open source Smart Delivery Box for contactless package delivery based on the Raspberry Pi and ESP32. Embedded Linux has already begun to play a role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in products such as open source ventilators and fever-ID equipment. Even beyond products aimed at coronavirus-related applications, the embedded tech product pipeline has continued apace, although a looming global recession will likely have an impact. Meanwhile, as explored in this recent Wind River Covid-19 survey, tech vendors and their customers are evaluating different strategies for adapting to the times, including taking advantage of this transitional period to accelerate digital transformation. A new #CoronaIoT project recently launched by Techbase envisions one such transformation. The Polish embedded firm aims to use open source embedded hardware and software to address various Covid-19 related Internet-of-Things applications. The initial project is a Smart Delivery Box that would reduce the need for contact between package delivery personnel and customers. Techbase is seeking ideas and participation from the open source and industrial communities. Also: Swissbit Secure Boot for Raspberry Pi Relies on MicroSD Card and optional USB Stick
App Icon Preview 2.0.0 released
App Icon Preview is the very first utility made by the GNOME Design Tooling team, created originally by Zander Brown a year ago. Since then, we have been crafting other small yet useful utilities for the GNOME design team.
LibreOffice New 2020 Icons
These icons are called the Mimetype Icons and they were used in the main applications desktop icon, and in the document files created by LibreOffice. My contribution was little, but it was very well received by the original author, and by the others developers. After many adjustments done together with the design team, and many icon sizes individually created, the final result became the official icons in the 3.3.1 release of LibreOffice, and stayed as that for many years. As you an see, my style was more decorative and shaded, full of degrades, highlights, outlines and shadows... And then, very shortly after that, the so called Flat Design became a thing, and a big thing. With its minimalism, lack of complexity, it made the life easier, both for users to understand, and for developers to create icons. It was quickly adopted by most software. So, Flat Design became the norm in the early 2010s, and with that, my styled icons for LibreOffice became more and more obsolete through the years. And yet they lasted in the official icon set, as far as I could find out, until the 6.1 release in 2018. After 7 years, they were finally replaced by a simpler and much more modern version made by Andreas Kainz.
Java programming language celebrates 25 years
Java programming language celebrates 25 years