NuTyX 11.5 Linux Distro Released: A Highly Flexible Operating System

Friday 22nd of May 2020
Linux

If you’ve ever thought of building your own Linux-based operating system, you must have come across the Linux from scratch (LFS) project. It’s one of the best guides that teaches you to build your own customized Linux system from sources.

NuTyX is one such complete GNU/Linux distribution inspired by LFS and BLFS (Beyond LFS) that gives you full control of your OS. Continuing the development, the NuTyX dev team has released a new point version NuTyX 11.5 with minor improvements and package updates. So, let’s take a look at the new features and enhancements in NuTyX 11.5.

Direct: NuTyX 11.5 available with cards 2.4.115

Android Leftovers

Devices: Librem 5, MARK and Ameba/Arduino

  • Librem 5 Update: Fresh Dogwood Pictures

    As we mentioned in our Dogwood update post, we have been busy testing the significant changes that have gone into the Dogwood batch. In the previous post we just showed a few pictures of the board with some testing wires attached but we figured you’d like to see more. Now that we are about ready to wrap up testing we wanted to share some additional Dogwood pictures. Like with previous batches Dogwood is a small batch process. We’ll see mass-production processes with the next batch Evergreen.

  • MARK AI Robot Kit Aims to Teach AI & Robotics to 12+ Years Old (Crowdfunding)

    Tinkergen offers pre-trained model to recognized objects like humans, books, pens, or smartphones, as well as traffic signs, numbers from 1 to 9, as well as domestic and wild animals. As such, the company also provides signs, as well as optional illustrated and numbered cards together with magnets and card stands to facilitate various AI recognition applications.

  • Ameba RTL8722DM Cortex-M33/M23 IoT Development Board Now Available for $23.90

    Earlier this year, we noticed some RealTek RTK8720DN dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 IoT modules, and quickly mentioned Ameba RTL8722DM development board available for under $50. [...] It ships with one IPEX antenna, as well as two Arduino female headers that you’d need to solder if you plan on using Arduino shields. Seeed Studio also explains the final version of the board will have all the GPIO pins bent at an angle of 90° from the board to allow convenient access to the Arduino pins.

Linux and Intel: Active State Power Management (ASPM), TPAUSE and More

  • Linux Systems Will Save More Power As Kernel Removes Disabled ASPM

    Active State Power Management (ASPM) is an enhancement of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) that saves a lot of power by setting a device in idle state. The Linux kernel has also enabled ASPM support for the PCI Express interface. Now it seems like removal of a few lines of code that were ignored for the last 12 years can bring more power saving to some Linux system. Kai-Heng Feng from Canonical reported a bug for disabled ASPM L1 on TI PCIe-to-PCI Bridge. While pushing the patch to Linux, he also stated that disabled ASPM on the device prevents the Intel SoC from entering deeper Package C-State like PC8.

  • Linux 5.8 Prepped To Make Use Of TPAUSE Instruction With New Intel CPUs

    TPAUSE is the new instruction supported by Intel's Tremont microarchitecture and beyond. TPAUSE allows for an optimized state that can provide low wake-up latency compared to existing delay mechanisms. With Linux 5.8, the kernel will begin making use of TPAUSE where supported. The Timed Pause instruction already saw patches for enabling new instructions like TPAUSE and UMONITOR/UMWAIT back for Linux 4.19. But now queued in x86/timers ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 cycle are the changes for the kernel to actually begin making use of TPAUSE for more power efficient suspension of execution. TPAUSE supports modes of low-latency but with less power savings or aanother state for greater power savings but with longer wake-up latency. That is configurable via an MSR while the default behavior is the greater power savings.

  • Intel Corporation CEO Bob Swan

    After my reinstatement following a won suit, I returned to Intel. Immediately after my return begins a continuous workplace mobbing by my managers towards me. With the support of the human resources, which will give me disciplinary measures on the basis of facts built artfully by Intel, with the support of a complacent Intel’s works council. Intel proceeds with the systematic falsification of my work results, and the sabotage of all my work activities. it’s a long-term preparation work for my layoff in October 2018. My complaints and my requests to stop the workplace mobbing to Intel’s guarantee bodies, the legal department, the personnel department, the general manager of Intel Deutschland GmbH Christin E, have been totally ignored. So I decided to write to Intel’s new CEO, Bob Swan. The first email receives no reply. The second email within a few months is equally ignored. In my emails, I briefly describe workplace bullying and sabotage that I’ve been subjected to for almost a year. These are short emails, no excuse for him, the CEO will not have much time to read my emails. I offer to provide evidence of what I say. Offer that will not interest Intel CEO Bob Swan, who will never react to my emails. [...] What about Intel’s Code of Conduct someone could ask? Intel’s code of conduct, is a mere statement of beautiful ethical and moral principles, which serves to advertise externally the image of an Intel company attentive to ethics and morals. In reality, the code of conduct is very far from a company (Intel Mobbing Company) that has derailed towards an abyss of immorality, which manages to make a mess of any recognized ethical principle. Intel Corporation is a company that denies fairness and legality. Who scoffs at the laws, because he knows only one law, those of the strongest. The question remains: does Bob Swan, CEO of Intel Corporation, with his smiling face and friendly bald head, know of this rot inside Intel Corporation?

today's howtos

