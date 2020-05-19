Games: Linux Gaming's Ticking Clock, Powkiddy and New Titles for GNU/Linux
Awesome looking racer DRAG getting a Steam Game Festival demo
With some fun sounding 4CPT physics (4-way contact point traction technology), DRAG looks to be a great racer and it's getting a demo soon.
As the Steam Game Festival comes closer, more developers seem to be announcing their confirmed participation in this huge online event. Taking place between June 9 - 15, Orontes Games announced DRAG making the cut on Twitter. DRAG only got a Steam page a few months ago, after being in development for a few years now using their own custom tech.
Editorial - Linux Gaming's Ticking Clock
Today there's an undeniable truth that in a short window of time we've gained a wealth of games to play on Linux, but instead of the current dialogue focusing on finding common actions - how to capitalize on that potential, how to generate growth or even how to prevent too much damage being done, it too often ends up distracted in arguments that only focus on the past. These are fruitless. There's nothing to be gained but the ego boost of a hollow personal victory. "Is Proton good or bad for Linux gaming?" is a tired old question, that was thrown around in slightly different forms long before Proton even existed. There's a far more interesting topic: "Proton is here, so what next?". Finding answers to this, collectively, should be our urgent priority, because there's one thing seldom brought up in all these discussions: Proton's current success is the child of impeccable timing, and it may not last.
Powkiddy X2 is a Low-End Nintendo Switch Lookalike
Powkiddy specializes in handheld gaming consoles, and if their latest Powkiddy X2 portable game console looks familiar, it’s because it looks just like a Nintendo Switch.
But the comparison stops there. The NVIDIA processor is replaced by a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, the display has a lower resolution, the controllers aren’t detachable, and unsurprisingly you can’t play any Nintendo Switch games.
Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass launches without Linux and macOS
Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass went live yesterday, well the first part anyway and it appears it's launched without Linux and macOS.
This is despite both platforms being supported for Civilization VI, and when we enquired about (see the bottom update) it before release we were told the plan was to have it "sim-ship" (ship simultaneously). With the first part, Maya & Gran Colombia Pack, out now along with a patch for everyone and both Linux and macOS missing we again asked about what's happening.
A look at the Penumbra Collection on Linux with Mesa in 2020
When I switched to using Linux full time in the spring of 2007, my first recourse for gaming was either emulation or playing many of my old ported favourites from id Software. It did not take me long to start looking further afield in search of other quality Linux native titles, but in a time when digital distribution was in its infancy, and the Indie revolution that it would bring had not quite started yet, new games were few and far between.
At the same time, a small startup in Sweden was hard at work trying to expand their original Penumbra tech demo into a series of full fledged episodic horror games. The Penumbra Collection would be the ultimate result of that effort, with Linux support being provided by Edward Rudd. It would even go on to have its first instalment included as part of the original Humble Indie Bundle. The game soon caught my eye due to its strong graphics and advanced physics engine.
Comedy point and click Nine Noir Lives coming to Linux, demo soon
Nine Noir Lives asks the question, "how many things need to be licked to solve a murder?". A comedy point and click adventure that looks genuinely good. Appears one we missed too as we've not covered it before!
The developer, Silvernode Studios, recently announced that they've been approved for the upcoming Steam Game Festival that runs from June 9 -15. This means they will have a playable demo during this time, to showcase their game to a bigger audience. When asked on Steam, Silvernode confirmed that there will be a Linux demo available.
XPRIZE Connect is trying to get kids coding with a competition
The non-profit XPRIZE Foundation has announced XPRIZE Connect, a new "learning initiative" with the first being Code Games: A Global Game-Making Challenge to get kids coding.
For ages 10 to 18, they want them to design and/or developer a video game with a theme across either Exploration, Environment, and Human Equity. It's being supported by Endless Network, who focus on empowering a younger generation with tech skills. Also in collaboration with E-Line Media, a video game developer and publisher involved in titles like the upcoming Beyond Blue and Never Alone.
To sweeten the pot a bit, they're offering a prize of $1,000 to multiple entries, plus $2,000 will be awarded to the best games/designs. You've got quite a while to enter too, as nothing is needed until October 14 2020.
NuTyX 11.5 Linux Distro Released: A Highly Flexible Operating System
If you’ve ever thought of building your own Linux-based operating system, you must have come across the Linux from scratch (LFS) project. It’s one of the best guides that teaches you to build your own customized Linux system from sources. NuTyX is one such complete GNU/Linux distribution inspired by LFS and BLFS (Beyond LFS) that gives you full control of your OS. Continuing the development, the NuTyX dev team has released a new point version NuTyX 11.5 with minor improvements and package updates. So, let’s take a look at the new features and enhancements in NuTyX 11.5. Direct: NuTyX 11.5 available with cards 2.4.115
Linux at Home: DIY security solutions for the home
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. Police have said crime has fallen by 28% since the UK was locked down to battle the coronavirus with a a 37% drop in burglary. People are now encouraged to return to their workplace if it’s impossible for them to work from home. In light of this, the fall in burglary is unlikely to be maintained. So what can we do? A Linux-based surveillance system can dramatically increase the security of your property and keep your family protected. The surveillance can be set up at various blind spots around your home that you can’t see from your windows so that if you hear an unusual noise or would like some extra peace of mind, you can check the perimeter of your property without having to leave your home. Home surveillance is not just a preventative system, it can also help bring criminals to justice.
