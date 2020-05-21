Language Selection

Python Programming

Friday 22nd of May 2020
Development
  • Invoking Zato Python microservices with OpenAPI

    One of the exciting additions of the upcoming Zato 3.2 release is the ability to invoke services through OpenAPI endpoints without a need for creation of REST channels explicitly - read more for details.

    Python code

    Supposing we have a service such as below - note that it is uses SimpleIO and that each of its input/output attributes is documented in the docstring - we would like to invoke it from an external application while delegating to Zato as much effort involved in it as possible.

  • … and benchmarks

    And he also tries Cython on this benchmark. However, for whatever reason, he tries it on the second version, where the Python runtime is doing all the work, not on the first one, which is the one that is computationally heavy in user code. Unsurprisingly, compiling the second version gives almost no speed-up compared to exercising the exact same implementation of the built-in range(), str(), map() and list() functions in the interpreter.

  • A beginner's guide to web scraping with Python

    Many people find instructional books useful, but I do not typically learn by reading a book front to back. I learn by doing a project, struggling, figuring some things out, and then reading another book. So, throw away your book (for now), and let's learn some Python.

    What follows is a guide to my first scraping project in Python. It is very low on assumed knowledge in Python and HTML. This is intended to illustrate how to access web page content with Python library requests and parse the content using BeatifulSoup4, as well as JSON and pandas. I will briefly introduce Selenium, but I will not delve deeply into how to use that library—that topic deserves its own tutorial. Ultimately I hope to show you some tricks and tips to make web scraping less overwhelming.

  • Waiting in asyncio

    One of the main appeals of using asyncio is being able to fire off many coroutines and run them concurrently. How many ways do you know for waiting for their results?

    There’s quite a bit of them! However the different ways have different properties and all of them deserve their place. However I regularly have to look them up to find the right one.

  • Gitops Days - Day 2 playlist
  • Fast data modeling with JavaScript

    As a backend developer at the Railwaymen, a software house in Kraków, Poland, some of my tasks rely on models that manipulate and customize data retrieved from a database. When I wanted to improve my skills in frontend frameworks, I chose Vue, and I thought it would be good to have a similar way to model data in a store. I started with some libraries that I found through NPM, but they offered many more features than I needed.

  • The Death Of Corporate Research Labs

    As someone with many friends who worked at the legendary corporate research labs of the past, including Bell Labs and Xerox PARC, and who myself worked at Sun Microsystems' research lab, this is personal. Below the fold I add my 2c-worth to Arora et al's extraordinarily interesting article.

  • Debian welcomes the 2020 GSOC interns

    We are very excited to announce that Debian has selected nine interns to work under mentorship on a variety of projects with us during the Google Summer of Code. Here are the list of the projects, students, and details of the tasks to be performed.

  • 15 years

    With more than 500 millions od download, more than 30 mirrors in the world, my "little" repository, created 15 years ago, have became (I think) one of the reference pour PHP and RPM users, providing 7 versions of PHP from 5.6 to 7.1 with security backports from 7.2 to 7.4 8.0.0-dev 150 extensions 6 distributions RHEL / CentOS 6, 7 and 8 Fedora 30 to 32 3 distribution modes Base packages, 1 repository per version Software Collections for parallel installation Modules

  • Postel's law in development

    The robustness principle doesn’t necessarily result in robust software. I made one change to increase compatibility (good) but that allowed another fault to be introduced reducing compatibility (bad).

  • Curl file download on Linux
  • Steve Kemp: Updated my linux-security-modules for the Linux kernel
  • Why wait for Linux Mint Ulyana rather then install Cinnamon Desktop on native Ubuntu 20.04 ?

Android Leftovers

Keeping open-source groups alive: FOSS Responders

Thanks to the coronavirus, technology events have been canceled left and right. This, in turn, is damaging the finances of companies and groups that depend on these events. Some open-source groups, such as The Linux Foundation, can deal with it. Others aren't so fortunate. Some, such as Drupal Foundation, the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Open Source Matters (Joomla), and Ajv JSON Schema validator, are in real trouble. FOSS Responders is trying to help these and other groups and individuals. While open source powers billion-dollar businesses, many open-source projects operate on a shoestring budget. Groups such as Sustain, Open Collective, and the Core Infrastructure Initiative try to help these groups and the code they create stay above water. Read more

Raspberry Pi: Argo Tunnels, HackSpace and Storage

  • Self Hosting with Raspberry Pi and Argo Tunnels

    On the whole, Argo Tunnels create an encrypted tunnel between your server and the Cloudflare network using the `cloudflared` daemon. Because of this, users won’t directly connect to your server, instead they will connect via proxy trough Cloudflare’s network. This brings a few benefits worth mentioning.

  • Design your own Internet of Things with HackSpace magazine
  • Turn your Raspberry Pi homelab into a network filesystem

    A shared filesystem is a great way to add versatility and functionality to a homelab. Having a centralized filesystem shared to the clients in the lab makes organizing data, doing backups, and sharing data considerably easier. This is especially useful for web applications load-balanced across multiple servers and for persistent volumes used by Kubernetes, as it allows pods to be spun up with persistent data on any number of nodes. [...] I am running Fedora Server on a Raspberry Pi, but this project can be done with other distributions as well. To run an NFS server on Fedora, you need the nfs-utils package, and luckily it is already installed (at least in Fedora 31). You also need the rpcbind package if you are planning to run NFSv3 services, but it is not strictly required for NFSv4.

