Raspberry Pi: Argo Tunnels, HackSpace and Storage
Self Hosting with Raspberry Pi and Argo Tunnels
On the whole, Argo Tunnels create an encrypted tunnel between your server and the Cloudflare network using the `cloudflared` daemon. Because of this, users won’t directly connect to your server, instead they will connect via proxy trough Cloudflare’s network. This brings a few benefits worth mentioning.
Design your own Internet of Things with HackSpace magazine
Turn your Raspberry Pi homelab into a network filesystem
A shared filesystem is a great way to add versatility and functionality to a homelab. Having a centralized filesystem shared to the clients in the lab makes organizing data, doing backups, and sharing data considerably easier. This is especially useful for web applications load-balanced across multiple servers and for persistent volumes used by Kubernetes, as it allows pods to be spun up with persistent data on any number of nodes.
[...]
I am running Fedora Server on a Raspberry Pi, but this project can be done with other distributions as well. To run an NFS server on Fedora, you need the nfs-utils package, and luckily it is already installed (at least in Fedora 31). You also need the rpcbind package if you are planning to run NFSv3 services, but it is not strictly required for NFSv4.
Programming Leftovers and HowTos
Android Leftovers
Keeping open-source groups alive: FOSS Responders
Thanks to the coronavirus, technology events have been canceled left and right. This, in turn, is damaging the finances of companies and groups that depend on these events. Some open-source groups, such as The Linux Foundation, can deal with it. Others aren't so fortunate. Some, such as Drupal Foundation, the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Open Source Matters (Joomla), and Ajv JSON Schema validator, are in real trouble. FOSS Responders is trying to help these and other groups and individuals. While open source powers billion-dollar businesses, many open-source projects operate on a shoestring budget. Groups such as Sustain, Open Collective, and the Core Infrastructure Initiative try to help these groups and the code they create stay above water.
