today's leftovers
-
Linux security: 8 more system lockdown controls
-
CrowdStrike Falcon bolsters Linux protection with ML prevention, custom and dynamic IoAs
CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, announced the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is bolstering its Linux protection capabilities with additional features, including machine learning prevention, custom Indicators of Attack (IoAs) and dynamic IoAs.
-
CrowdStrike expands Linux protection, adds machine learning prevention
-
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983 [Ed: Microsoft is openwashing with abandonware again]
-
Percona users detail open source database challenges
The business networking platform LinkedIn uses MySQL extensively as a back-end data store for both internal and public-facing assets.
LinkedIn has a centralized MySQL site reliability engineering (SRE) team that provides MySQL as a managed service inside of the company, which uses about 2,300 MySQL databases currently.
LinkedIn engineer Karthik Appigatla, during a technology keynote session Wednesday at the 24-hour Percona Live Online conference, outlined how the business networking site has managed to scale and secure its MySQL deployment.
[...]
Meanwhile, e-commerce platform vendor Shopify has seen firsthand some of the problems when deploying database services in the cloud. The Ottawa-based vendor deploys its fleet of MySQL services on the Google Cloud Platform at large scale.
Shopify engineers Akshay Suryawanshi and Jeremy Cole, outlined some of the challenges they faced with cloud deployment during a technology keynote session at the Percona conference on May 19.
Suryawanshi noted that Shopify is used by more than a million merchants during the peak Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping period (Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in 2019) and it can handle hundreds of millions of queries across its MySQL infrastructure.
A key promise of the cloud is the concept of elastic scalability that enables users to start up new servers on demand to handle traffic. Cole noted that sometimes the instant, on-demand promise doesn't actually always work out as expected.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 653 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers and HowTos
Android Leftovers
Keeping open-source groups alive: FOSS Responders
Thanks to the coronavirus, technology events have been canceled left and right. This, in turn, is damaging the finances of companies and groups that depend on these events. Some open-source groups, such as The Linux Foundation, can deal with it. Others aren't so fortunate. Some, such as Drupal Foundation, the Open Source Initiative (OSI), Open Source Matters (Joomla), and Ajv JSON Schema validator, are in real trouble. FOSS Responders is trying to help these and other groups and individuals. While open source powers billion-dollar businesses, many open-source projects operate on a shoestring budget. Groups such as Sustain, Open Collective, and the Core Infrastructure Initiative try to help these groups and the code they create stay above water.
Raspberry Pi: Argo Tunnels, HackSpace and Storage
Recent comments
39 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago