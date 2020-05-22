Latest in Linux 5.8: NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes, L1d and POWER10 Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes Submitted For Linux 5.8 There hasn't been too much to report on the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel driver in some time since the enabling of Turing and no apparent progress on re-clocking to allow the graphics cards to hit their rated clock frequencies (the longstanding, number one limitation for this open-source driver), but some changes were sent in today for the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel merge window.

Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security The Linux kernel patches that have been spearheaded by Amazon AWS engineers to optionally flush the L1 data cache on each context switch have now been queued in the x86/mm branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel cycle. This L1d cache flushing on context switches is being done in light of the various CPU security issues that have come to light in recent times and acknowledging there are likely other yet to be discovered vulnerabilities. Flushing the L1d cache on context switches helps fend off data from being snooped or leaked via side channels.

Linux 5.8 To See Support For POWER10's Prefixed Instructions Beyond the usual excitement of numerous x86 and Arm hardware advancements each cycle, Linux 5.8 is bringing new IBM POWER enablement work. Recently there has been an uptick in open-source/Linux enablement work for the forthcoming POWER10 and that holds true for Linux 5.8. There has been a patch series going around recently for introducing prefixed instruction support on the POWER front for a "future revision of the ISA." That work is now ready and queued ahead of the Linux 5.8 cycle opening up in early June.

Games: The Universim, Artifact 2.0 and Lots More Prepare for toxic rain and lots of fire in The Universim The Universim, the game that mixes in a god sim with a city-builder has expanded once again and in quite a big way with the environment. Crytivo's "new breed" of god game certainly isn't boring, and now your decisions make even more of an impact on the environment when you're building up your civilization. You now have to deal with toxic rain, polluted water and more if you let the environment start getting ruined. Since it's something of a god game though, your god powers can help you avert a true disaster if you have enough god points stored up. This is part of their ongoing attempts to make The Universim a lot more dynamic.

Humble has a big Spring Sale Encore, save on Humble Choice Humble Bundle announced they're doing a little encore of their Spring Sale for this weekend and there's some pretty huge discounts going on some great games. Their monthly Humble Choice bundle has it's own special deal going too, for new subscribers you can now get 40% off the price of the Premium plan (the top tier of it). This brings the price down from £15.99 / $19.99 to £8.99 / $12 a month which is good value.

You can sign up for the Artifact 2.0 Beta now, plus a video Valve have opened up the process to get into the Beta for Artifact 2.0, the revamp of their failed competitive card game. They already blogged before about what they will be doing, with people who purchased before March 30 having priority but we didn't know exactly how they will do it. Now we do! They've put up a page on the official Artifact website where you can login with Steam and put yourself into the draw for access to the 2.0 Beta. It's a nice simple process at least.

Stylish literary mystery Sarawak will be in the Steam Game Festival We have another confirmed game that will have a Linux demo available for the Steam Game Festival, and it's the very clever and stylish looking interactive fiction Sarawak. It was announced only recently and covered here on GOL back in April, with a curious setting split between Oxford and Borneo. They announced yesterday on Twitter, that they will also be putting up a demo for the SGF that runs between June 9 -15.

The Steam Spring Cleaning event is up to get you to play your old games Surprisingly, Valve are running an event that is not trying to get you to buy new games. To be fair though, it's not the first time. The Steam Spring Cleaning 2020 event is now live. Running from now until May 28, the idea is to get you to play through your existing games and clear out your backlog. This links in with their recent Play Next feature to suggest games to you, which graduated from Steam Labs to appear on the Steam Store and as a shelf in your Steam Library. It also pulls in Remote Play Together, for games to share online with friends.

Spaceship colony sim Space Haven arrives in Early Access Build a spaceship, look after your crew and travel the stars in Space Haven as it's now available in Early Access and it's good. Embark on a space voyage with your ragtag crew of civilians in search of a new home. Build spaceships tile by tile, create optimal gas conditions, manage the needs and moods of their crew, encounter other space-faring groups, and explore the universe in this spaceship colony sim. The developer, Bugbyte, ran a successful Kickstarter campaign little over a year ago to raise $260,189. Since then they've been pushing out Alpha builds to backers, and they provided us with an early copy too. Many builds later, many hours played and it's clearly shaping up to be an impressive game.