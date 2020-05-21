Pico-ITX board runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini
iWave’s “iW-RainboW-G34D” is a Pico-ITX dev kit with 5.5-inch display and a CSI cam that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini via its “iW-RainboW-G34M-SM” module. The kit supports NXP’s eIQ ML software for image recognition.
iWave Systems has launched a Pico-ITX form-factor development kit based around an unnamed NXP i.MX8M Mini based module that appears to be its SODIMM-style iW-RainboW-G34M-SM. iWave announced the new kit under the name i.MX8M Mini Board and linked to a product page headlined iW-RainboW-G34D.
The kit was announced in a blog post about an iWave demo that uses the kit for a facial recognition system for building entry. The demo relies on NXP’s eIQ machine learning software, which runs directly on i.MX8 processors without using an NPU (see farther below).
