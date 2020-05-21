Linux kernel utility could solve Kubernetes networking woes
As production Kubernetes clusters grow, a standard Linux kernel utility that's been reinvented for the cloud era may offer a fix for container networking scalability challenges.
The utility, extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF), traces its origins back to a paper published by computer scientists in 1992. It's a widely adopted tool that uses a mini-VM inside the Linux kernel to perform network routing functions. Over the last four years, as Kubernetes became popular, open source projects such as Cilium began to use eBPF data to route and filter Kubernetes network traffic without requiring Linux kernel changes.
In the last two years, demand for such tools rose among enterprises as their Kubernetes production environments grew, and they encountered new kinds of thorny bottlenecks and difficult tradeoffs between complexity and efficiency.
IT monitoring vendor Datadog saw eBPF-based tooling as the answer to its Kubernetes scaling issues after a series of experiments with other approaches.
Also: Buyer’s Guide for Bare-metal Hosted Linux Servers
Audacity Fixes the Major Bug and Releases a Fresh Version 2.4.1
Audacity recently released a major version 2.4.0. However, just after release, a critical bug is reported which caused the audio data corruption. The bug causes your audio to corrupt if you have two projects open and trying to copy-paste a snippet from one to another. The bug is fixed now with 2.4.1 release and you can install and use Audacity now.
Latest in Linux 5.8: NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes, L1d and POWER10
-
There hasn't been too much to report on the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel driver in some time since the enabling of Turing and no apparent progress on re-clocking to allow the graphics cards to hit their rated clock frequencies (the longstanding, number one limitation for this open-source driver), but some changes were sent in today for the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel merge window.
-
The Linux kernel patches that have been spearheaded by Amazon AWS engineers to optionally flush the L1 data cache on each context switch have now been queued in the x86/mm branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel cycle.
This L1d cache flushing on context switches is being done in light of the various CPU security issues that have come to light in recent times and acknowledging there are likely other yet to be discovered vulnerabilities. Flushing the L1d cache on context switches helps fend off data from being snooped or leaked via side channels.
-
Beyond the usual excitement of numerous x86 and Arm hardware advancements each cycle, Linux 5.8 is bringing new IBM POWER enablement work.
Recently there has been an uptick in open-source/Linux enablement work for the forthcoming POWER10 and that holds true for Linux 5.8. There has been a patch series going around recently for introducing prefixed instruction support on the POWER front for a "future revision of the ISA." That work is now ready and queued ahead of the Linux 5.8 cycle opening up in early June.
Games: The Universim, Artifact 2.0 and Lots More
-
The Universim, the game that mixes in a god sim with a city-builder has expanded once again and in quite a big way with the environment.
Crytivo's "new breed" of god game certainly isn't boring, and now your decisions make even more of an impact on the environment when you're building up your civilization. You now have to deal with toxic rain, polluted water and more if you let the environment start getting ruined. Since it's something of a god game though, your god powers can help you avert a true disaster if you have enough god points stored up. This is part of their ongoing attempts to make The Universim a lot more dynamic.
-
Humble Bundle announced they're doing a little encore of their Spring Sale for this weekend and there's some pretty huge discounts going on some great games.
Their monthly Humble Choice bundle has it's own special deal going too, for new subscribers you can now get 40% off the price of the Premium plan (the top tier of it). This brings the price down from £15.99 / $19.99 to £8.99 / $12 a month which is good value.
-
Valve have opened up the process to get into the Beta for Artifact 2.0, the revamp of their failed competitive card game.
They already blogged before about what they will be doing, with people who purchased before March 30 having priority but we didn't know exactly how they will do it. Now we do! They've put up a page on the official Artifact website where you can login with Steam and put yourself into the draw for access to the 2.0 Beta. It's a nice simple process at least.
-
We have another confirmed game that will have a Linux demo available for the Steam Game Festival, and it's the very clever and stylish looking interactive fiction Sarawak.
It was announced only recently and covered here on GOL back in April, with a curious setting split between Oxford and Borneo. They announced yesterday on Twitter, that they will also be putting up a demo for the SGF that runs between June 9 -15.
-
Surprisingly, Valve are running an event that is not trying to get you to buy new games. To be fair though, it's not the first time. The Steam Spring Cleaning 2020 event is now live.
Running from now until May 28, the idea is to get you to play through your existing games and clear out your backlog. This links in with their recent Play Next feature to suggest games to you, which graduated from Steam Labs to appear on the Steam Store and as a shelf in your Steam Library. It also pulls in Remote Play Together, for games to share online with friends.
-
Build a spaceship, look after your crew and travel the stars in Space Haven as it's now available in Early Access and it's good.
Embark on a space voyage with your ragtag crew of civilians in search of a new home. Build spaceships tile by tile, create optimal gas conditions, manage the needs and moods of their crew, encounter other space-faring groups, and explore the universe in this spaceship colony sim.
The developer, Bugbyte, ran a successful Kickstarter campaign little over a year ago to raise $260,189. Since then they've been pushing out Alpha builds to backers, and they provided us with an early copy too. Many builds later, many hours played and it's clearly shaping up to be an impressive game.
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 10 min ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago